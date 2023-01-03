VIA Rail Is Hiring In Montreal & You Can Make Over $25/Hour Working From Home
In-person jobs start at $26/hour.
If you're looking for a new career in the new year, VIA Rail has open jobs in Montreal. Some positions would allow you to earn over $25 per hour without leaving the comfort of your home.
The Canadian Crown corporation has openings for six jobs — remote and in-person — with salaries starting at $25.27 for work-from-home positions and going over $36 for technicians working at the VIA Maintenance Center in Pointe Saint-Charles. Plus, the company promises medical and dental coverage, as well as life insurance after 126 days of work.
Applicants must be bilingual French and English speakers. And telephone sales agents and on-train service attendants must complete a seven-week in-person training in the Montreal area before embarking on their new career path.
Get the information about each opening below.
Bilingual Telephone Sales Agent
Salary: $25.27$/hour (full-time or part-time)
Number of positions open: Eight
Deadline To Apply: January 13, 2023
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a high school diploma and "great computer and Internet search skills," VIA Rail says. Experience in call centres or the tourism/travel industry is also a requirement. This position is remote.
On-Train Service Attendant
Salary: $26.26/hour (full-time)
Number of positions open: 12
Deadline To Apply: January 10, 2023
Who Should Apply: You might be perfect for this role if you've worked a minimum of one year as either a waiter or flight attendant. You must be willing to travel regularly from the Montreal terminal to Ottawa, Toronto, Quebec City, Jonquière and Senneterre.
VIA Rail says your work schedule will vary and include weekends and holidays. Tasks identified in the listing include guiding passengers to their cabins, serving food and beverages, cleaning and demonstrating safety measures.
Train Yard Controller
Salary: $79,169 to 102,454 (full-time; twelve-hour shifts)
Number of positions for this role: One
Deadline To Apply: January 27, 2023
Who Should Apply: Applicants must have a DEC (college diploma) in operations management or an "equivalent field" and at least five years of work experience in operations management and team supervision, according to the listing.
You will be working at night at the VIA Maintenance Center in Montreal, with changing schedules including occasional weekend shifts. The role involves supervising operations in a railyard while "[promoting] and [encouraging] a culture of workplace health and safety."
Electrician
Salary: $34.36/hour; evening shift differential is $1.50/hour and night shift differential is: $2.00/hour (full-time)
Number of positions open: Three
Deadline To Apply: January 13, 2023
Who Should Apply: For this role, you must have received a college education in telecommunications, industrial electronics technology or other, related fields. VIA Rail says a minimum of four years of relevant work experience is an asset. You will be in charge of fixing electrical parts on locomotives and passenger cars. You'll be working 40 hours each week on varying schedules including shifts on evenings, weekends and holidays.
Refrigeration Technician
Salary: $34.36/hour; evening shift differential is $1.50/hour and night shift differential is: $2.00/hour (full-time)
Number of positions for this role: Three
Deadline To Apply: January 13, 2023
Who Should Apply: Refrigeration technicians will work at the Maintenance Center in Pointe Saint-Charles with electricians. Applicants must have a certificate in "refrigeration systems" and, "ideally" — VIA Rail's word — two years of relevant work experience.
Senior Manager, VIA Customer Center
Salary: $102,816 to 133,056 (full-time)
Number of positions for this role: One
Deadline To Apply: January 27, 2023
Who Should Apply: If you have a bachelor's degree in business, at least eight years of experience within a multi-channel customer centre and at least five years in a management capacity, this manager position could be for you.
The job listing provides a long list of tasks specific to this role, including business plan and team goal development, oversight of labour relation issues, people management and ensuring compliance with HR policies.