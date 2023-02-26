VIA Rail Tickets From Montreal To Toronto This Spring Are As Low As $110 Round-Trip
A quick spring getaway anyone? 🚈
If you're in the mood for a cute spring getaway, then you might want to consider spending a few days in Toronto as VIA Rail currently has several tickets on sale from Montreal to Toronto for as low as $110 round-trip.
Tickets in the escape route fare are as low as $54 on certain days. For example, trips from Montreal to Toronto on March 31 to April 3, April 21 to 24, May 5 to 7 or May 12 to 14 will cost anywhere from $108 to $124.17 with taxes.
Considering the cost of gas and the headache that comes with flying, taking the train just might be the perfect alternative to getting to the 6ix.
The VIA Rail tickets from Montreal to Toronto vary in travel time, as some trains could be traveling between five and eight hours, so it's best to verify the schedule when making your reservation.
VIA Rail offers travellers free Wi-Fi, power outlets and the option to purchase any light meals, snacks and hot or cold beverages.
Per VIA Rail's terms and conditions, tickets are exchangeable prior to departure with a service charge of 50% of the fare but are non-refundable. As for baggage, you will be entitled to one personal item of 11.5 kg (2 pounds) and one large bag weighing 23 kg (50 pounds).
Happy travels!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.