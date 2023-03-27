Double-Digit Spring Temps Are Finally In The Montreal Weather Forecast This Week
🤞It actually happens.
Slush. The scent of long-buried dog poop. Mushy Tim Hortons litter. So much gravel. It's spring in Montreal, and the weather forecast is starting to reflect it. The seven-day outlook shows a volatile mix of conditions with temperatures finally — occasionally — shooting up, even pushing double-digits (both positive and negative. But we're focusing on the positive.).
The highest temperatures of the week are forecast for Wednesday, March 29, and Saturday, April 1: 8 C and 9 C, respectively, per Environment Canada. Those would be the warmest days of the year so far.
Though Montrealers likely won't get to enjoy those daytime peaks. There's a chance of showers on Wednesday and Saturday should be a washout. Hopefully, that rain will clear some of the pesky gravel from the sidewalks.
The nicest day of the week might be Monday, March 27, with sunny skies and a high of 6 C in the EnviroCan forecast.
Tuesday should be sunny too, though two degrees cooler at its warmest. Sun and a high of 4 C are also in the forecast for Saturday, April 2.
The federal weather department predicts freezing daytime temperatures will return Thursday with a high of just 0 C coming off a Wednesday night low of -10 C.
The seven-day Montreal forecast from The Weather Network is comparable, though it shows temperatures actually hitting a double-digit positive, 11 C, on Saturday — but still with rain.
Montreal has had a much cooler March than it did in 2022. By this time last year, the city had already seen double-digit temperatures twice: 11.2 C on March 6 and a definitely-not-normal 15.8 c on March 17.