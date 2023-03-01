Quebec's New Spring Forecast Warns Winter Weather Will Come Back With A Vengeance
Hang in there, people. It's going to be miserable. 🥶🌨️
Hello March! It's safe to assume that most Montrealers are dreaming about sunshine and heat waves right now, but it looks like you'll have to be patient. According to The Weather Network’s 2023 spring forecast, Quebecers will have to contend with continued cold temps and "messy" winter storms in March and into April.
"An active storm track is expected across southern Quebec through at least April, as this region will be the battleground between colder weather to the north and a much milder pattern over the eastern U.S., which will attempt to surge north at times," Dr. Doug Gillham, a senior meteorologist for TWN, wrote in the site's seasonal forecast.
These conditions are excepted to bring abundant precipitation in the south of the province. Plus, the high amount of snow this month could mean a flooding risk later in the spring.
Though the site notes winter has been quite mild so far, with only a few short periods of severe cold, Gillham forecasts consistent warm weather is still a way off. But at least we won't be the only ones suffering.
"Most Canadians will need to be patient as winter lingers on and we wait for warmer spring weather. Expect a sluggish start to the season in most areas." Yuck.
The meteorologist affirms that no Canadian province will be spared from "extended periods of colder-than-normal temperatures" this month, and even at times in April.
Nevertheless, there's light at the end of the tunnel. The spring forecast map shows that Montreal will finally see "near normal" temps later in the season. Hang in there, people!