You & A Friend Can Get A Free Coffee In Montreal This Weekend If You Download An App
Friendship and coffee? What more could you want!
Valentine's Day has come and gone, but it's still the season of love, both romantic and platonic. Before we fall into the stress and nuisance of tax time, this weekend could be your opportunity to sprinkle in a little friend time — entirely for free!
In a partnership with health care app Avvy, two coffee shops, Cafécito and Bodega MTL, are offering free drip coffees to any pairs of friends who can show proof of having downloaded the app on February 18 or 19.
Avvy claims to be the first mobile app "to connect qualified health care providers with Canadians" seeking health care services, and it's only available in Montreal and in Quebec City.
So that's the app you need to download, but how's the free coffee going to taste? If you choose to bring your pal to Cafécito, you can expect Havana-inspired decor in the Old Port, with pink merch and a light atmosphere. Bodega MTL offers a wide variety of convenience store fare, from candy to savoury snacks as well as breakfast sandwiches and, of course, some blessed coffee.
To redeem your free drip coffee at either location, simply download the Avvy app and show it to your barista (along with your friend, who should also have the app downloaded). This partnership is quite limited-time, so make sure you take advantage this weekend before it's too late and you have to pay for your own coffee again like some kind of billionaire.
Avvy x Cafécito & Bodega MTL Free coffee with a friend
When: February 18 and 19, 2023
Where:
- Cafécito, 64, rue Prince, Montreal, QC
- Bodega MTL, 248, rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.