You Can Get 2 Free Shots At This Montreal Comedy Show Tonight
Kickback is closing out the summer in style.
Montreal comedy party Kickback is closing out the summer in style this weekend with a hilarious lineup of stand-up comics and of course, not only one but two free shots.
The comedy extravaganza will take place at a secret spot on Saint-Laurent on September 17 with a 9:00 p.m. showtime. As usual, Kickback creators Eva Alexopoulos and Micah will be covering the first shot to really kick things off while the event's sponsor, Prohibition, will be covering the second.
You will then be able to crack up to a handful of talented Montreal and Ottawa-based comics including Rob Morgan, Logan Brown, Dana Saleh and Just For Laughs performer, Michelle Forrester. Oh, plus a special guest, but that's being kept on the DL.
In addition to those two free shots, you'll also be able to bring your own booze to the event.
Eva and Micah will also be making an announcement that many of you Montreal students will definitely love. Kickback will officially be partnering up with Prohibition to throw free shows during exam week this fall semester to help with some much-needed de-compressing.
MTL Blog spoke with Eva Alexopoulos who shared this the new initiative is one that hits close to home for her and Micah. "Even though we are a comedy party and people do drink and we give out free shots something that is near and dear to us is balance and mental health as two people who have suffered with it in the past," Alexopoulos said.
"The majority of our audience is made up of students who are trying to have a university life or make up for whatever they may have missed out on. Prohibition aligned with those values and we want to make sure we provide an outlet for students to de-stress and re-center themselves during exam week."
And what better way to do that than with some good laughs, good vibes and even better company?
Kickback Vol. 12
Price: $31.19
When: September 17 — Doors open at 8:00 p.m and the show starts at 9:00 p.m.
Address: 3655, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.