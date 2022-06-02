You Can Stay At This Boutique Condo Hotel In Ottawa & Your Third Night’s Free
Rediscover the nation's capital.
With summer around the corner, you're probably beginning to feel that familiar travel itch. And you know what that means — it's time to start planning your next getaway.
The good news is that you don't have to travel too far from home to experience a much-needed change of scenery. Just a two-hour drive west of Montreal, you can find blues and jazz festivals, shows, stunning hiking trails and good eats.
With all of the exciting things to do in Ottawa, you'll need to stay in a prime location. Consider taking your accommodations to a new level with a different kind of getaway in the city's core.
A unique condo-style boutique hotel, reStays is designed for ultimate comfort (with really great views). As a first-of-its-kind accommodation, it has all of the upscale vibes while being in the perfect location to access the best of downtown O-town.
Oh, and for a limited time, your third night's free, courtesy of Ottawa Tourism.reStays is located at 101 Queen St., steps away from fine dining, lively bars, scenic walks and picturesque cycling routes.
And the boutique condo-hotel backs right onto the historic Sparks Street mall for easy access to shopping and dining. Plus, it's conveniently within walking distance to the must-see ByWard Market and the National Art Gallery.
Each contemporary suite is fully furnished with plenty of living space, and the hotel's chic aesthetic is the ultimate blend of elegance and modernity.
The grand floor-to-ceiling windows provide breathtaking sights of Queen and Spark St. or reStays' own enchanting courtyard. Some units even boast walk-out balconies, ideal for those pre-night-out selfies or morning mimosas.
Based on your needs, there are 41 uniquely designed room layouts within either a junior suite, one-bedroom, two-bedroom or signature-collection suite.
Whether you're staying for a week-long getaway or a month on business, there's no need to compromise the comforts of home. Each suite features a personal kitchen (with a Nespresso machine) and ensuite laundry so you can cook and clean with ease.
Because the hotel is located within the city's new condominium, reResidences, there's quite a lineup of top-tier amenities fit for the most glamorous residents.
There's no shortage of delights, from movie nights in the private cinema room and cocktails in the swanky SkyLounge to working up a sweat in the 24-hour gym and sauna.
For those with little time to hang around the room, rest assured you're in good hands with the in-house concierge at your service 24/7. So, if you'd like a reservation for some delicious pasta at Riviera or you want to secure a seat at Rabbit Hole or Stolen Goods, all your bases are covered.
Since it's locally owned and operated, reStays also has a lineup of nearby partners providing special perks like pizza discounts and bike rentals. The hotel also offers a variety of specially curated packages, like Nordic spa deals and a new bike and picnic adventure.
If you're a fan of a specific suite, like the Heritage Loft, join the reStayers Club to request the suite for your next stay. The guest membership also includes perks like storage for special luggage and the option to stock your fridge with your favourite groceries before arriving (for an extra fee).
And the cherry on top of it all? For a limited time, you can enjoy a complimentary third night in any suite. Hello, sweet summer and even sweeter savings.
