YUL Montreal-Trudeau Airport Is Getting Quebec's First-Ever Solo McCafé
This won't be chaotic at all...
If you've ever sprinted through YUL Montreal-Trudeau Airport with a bag under each arm and thought, "what this chaos really needs is a long line of anxious under-caffeinated McDonald's customers," you're in luck. McDonald's Canada is set to open its first solo McCafé in Quebec, conveniently located past security near the bottleneck between the domestic and international terminals.
That means travellers can load up on McDonald's roast coffee and pungent McMuffin breakfast sandwiches before boarding their flights. Other menu items will include espresso drinks, bakery items, grilled cheese and "freshly baked" croissant sandwiches, the company said in a press release.
Customers will be able to order all that from self-serve kiosks for minimal human interaction.
"We are excited to be expanding our footprint to meet our guests growing appetite for our Premium Roast Coffee beyond their daily rituals," McDonald's Canada CEO Michèle Boudria said in the release. "This new standalone McCafé at the Montreal Pierre-Elliot-Trudeau International Airport is a milestone in the evolution of the McCafé brand in Québec."
The Montreal-Trudeau Airport McCafé is scheduled to open sometime in the summer of 2023.
"I'm looking forward to welcoming our first guests and being part of their travelling ritual," the franchisee, François Nolin, added. "This new location will provide an experience tailored to meet the needs of our guests who want to enjoy their favourite McCafé on-site or on the go."