Montreal Airport Is Opening Free Arcade Lounges For Travellers
Game on the fly! 🛩️🕹️
Montreal-Trudeau International Airport has introduced a fun-filled solution to travellers' layover woes — YUL PLAY, a free-to-play arcade lounge for all passengers. The initiative aims to make waiting times more enjoyable and less stressful.
Situated across different boarding gates past the security check, YUL PLAY consoles are strategically located to ensure accessibility for all travellers.
International passengers can find a console near gate 66. For those in the mixed area, gate 6 is the spot. Meanwhile, travellers headed to the United States will find their gaming fix near gate 74.
Each arcade console hosts a variety of games catering to different interests and age groups. Whether you're a fan of retro classics, sports simulations or immersive adventure games, there's something for everyone. And the best part? No coins or cards are required. All games are available on free-play mode.
So, the next time your flight is delayed or you find yourself with time to kill at the airport in Montreal, you can help the time 'fly' by at YUL PLAY.