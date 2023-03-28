YUL Montreal-Trudeau Airport Finally Introduced An Express Security Line For U.S. Departures
Here's how to access it.
Montreal-Trudeau Airport has finally extended "YUL Express" to the U.S. terminal. The system allows travellers to book an appointment to go through security and skip the long winding line that sometimes plagues the U.S. departure side of the airport.
To access YUL Express, travellers have to enter their destination, flight information, email and party size in an online form within 72 hours of their flight departure. They can then select an appointment time.
The form will generate a QR code that grants entry to the "priority lane" at security.
Montreal-Trudeau introduced YUL Express in December 2022, but only for domestic and international departures.
Its introduction in the U.S. terminal simplifies just one hurdle for U.S.-bound travellers. YUL Express benefits stop at the end of the security wait line. Users still have to go through a regular CATSA security screening with everyone else. And then of course there's the sometimes dreadful line to get through U.S. customs.
The only way for non-connecting travellers to skip the regular customs line is to apply for NEXUS. NEXUS members are pre-screened and have access to fast lanes at ports of entry in Canada and the United States.
The application process can be gruelling, however. And the Canadian government is currently warning of long wait times for interviews.