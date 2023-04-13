We Asked Locals 'What’s Your Montreal Airport Horror Story?' & The Struggle Is Too Real
"I had to come back to Montreal-Trudeau because my vacations were over!"
The Montreal airport was recently ranked one of the best in the world. but despite its top 100 ranking, it seems many Montrealers have had less than stellar experiences travelling through YUL.
So, we took it upon ourselves to ask locals on Facebook, "what's your Montréal–Trudeau International Airport horror story?" and it's safe to say that some folks have been through it.
While a plethora of responses came in with horror travel stories, one of the most common replies had to do with the airport's name. Before it was known as the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, YUL went by the name Montreal-Dorval International Airport, and some people really miss it.
"The name of the airport," one person wrote. "The name. That is the horror story. Change it back to Dorval," another user commented.
Here are a few more standout responses:
- "When I came back from Las Vegas. I was being questioned about my laptop. They thought I was smuggling something and tried to [threaten] me by saying I was going to get stripped down (they must [have] thought I was a hacker)."
- "Once I had to come back to Montreal-Trudeau because my vacations were over!"
- "Waited two hours for my luggage then another three hours in line to do a claim!"
- "Me being pulled over by immigration (I was 16 — because the guy had no clue) and put in a room by myself for an hour. When the guy’s boss arrived he told him he was an idiot because I had a Canadian passport. To which the guy replied well it was issued in a foreign country… the boss just looked at him like he had half a brain cell… and finally let me leave."
- "A lady stole my cellphone from my bin while going through security. The police came, they reviewed the footage, found the girl in the airport, arrested her, held off my flight and gave my cellphone back."
- "Flight was [supposed] to take off at 7 p.m. Got delayed until 2 a.m. when they decided to cancel the flight. Then waited at the baggage claim for two hours, but turned out, there was no one working at the baggage claim at 4 a.m. Was only able to leave the airport at 6 a.m. Air Canada did not rebook our flight and we had to buy brand new tickets. How fun…"
- "Working there as an air traffic controller during the October crisis."
- "Food at the airport isn’t good."
Others said that their YUL stories weren't bad at all and instead took the opportunity to throw some shade at Toronto-Pearson.
- "Nothing, I had a good experience. Pearson however is another story…" one user wrote.
- "Don’t have one: I have to go to Pearson for those," another replied.