Montreal's North Shore Is Getting A Wine & Spirits Festival In July With Cheap Tastings

Celebrate good taste from around the world!🍷

A number of red and white wine in long stem glasses with people tasting wine in the background.

@festivaldesvinsetspiritueux | Instagram

Wine lovers across Greater Montreal can prepare to pop corks, clink glasses and sample some of the best boozy creations from Quebec's finest makers at the very first wine and spirits festival in Laval.

Le Festival des Vins et Spiritueux de Laval will take place from July 14 to 16 at the chic Sheraton Hotel on Autoroute des Laurentides. Guests can expect a classy experience with wine tastings from local vendors paired with a delightful selection of gourmet bites from a host of food trucks.

"Expect to discover a wide variety of wineries offering free tastings, great food, pairings and more," according to the festival website.

The goal of Le Festival des Vins et Spiritueux de Laval is to attract tourism to the North Shore region and keep the buzz around the area's wine and spirits culture booming. Honestly, what better way to bring people together than with a glass (or two) of vino?

The festival will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 14, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 15, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 16. Guests can purchase one of two ticket options including a day passport for $35 (+ tax) which grants exclusive access to the festival along with 10 tasting coupons. You can also opt for 10 tasting coupons for $10 (+ tax).

"Buy our tasting coupons and explore a world of flavours. Each tasting will transport you into a unique experience, requiring a variable number of coupons. With our packs of 10 coupons on sale, you have the freedom to choose the number that suits you best."

For those who wish to attend the wine and spirits festival from start to finish can stay at the Laval Sheraton Hotel. Parking is available on-site.

Cheers!

Wine & Spirits Festival in Laval

When: July 14 to 16, 2023

Where: 2440, autoroute des Laurentides, Laval, QC

Laval Wine & Spirits Festival website

