Canada's Biggest Food Truck Festival Is Coming Back To Montreal This Summer — Bigger Than Ever
Les Premiers Vendredis are back!! 🍔🥡😋
Food trucks will once again take over Montreal's Olympic Stadium Esplanade on the first Friday of every month this summer. Les Premiers Vendredis represent "the largest gathering of food trucks in Canada," organizers say. This year, it will have more to offer than ever.
In addition to dozens of food trucks and cuisines, the event will feature a new, central "Rue Culturelle" with new programming every month designed to showcase "the diverse traditions of the cultural communities that make up the richness of Montreal."
Organizers see the new cultural offerings as an extension of First Fridays' mission to "democratize street food." They seek now to "celebrate the richness of pluralism, while propagating values of equity and inclusion."
"For more than 10 years now, the best street food has been served at the Esplanade du Stade Olympique," festival Vice-President Gaelle Cerf said in a press release.
"We are brought together by an event that oversees and supports the best of the cultural communities that make up the fabric of our city. We are therefore proud to celebrate this diversity this year by adding a cultural component to our event."
The first Premier Vendredi will be on June 2. It will spotlight the Montreal Brazilian community. There will be over 40 food trucks.
Get a summary of the details below.
Les Premiers Vendredis Food Truck Festival
Price: free to attend; food prices vary by truck.
Where: Esplanade du Stade Olympique, Montreal, QC
When: Fridays June 2, July 7, August 4, September 1 and October 6, 2023; beginning at 4 p.m.