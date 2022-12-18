Here Are 5 Of The Highest-Rated, Cheapest Wines At The SAQ & What To Pair Them With
Drink responsibly for your wallet, too!
It's officially the holiday season, which means plenty of seasonal parties, get-togethers and chill hangs. For those of us who consume alcohol, knowing the good and cheap picks is a lifesaver — and a wallet-saver — come your sixth housewarming of the year. I was determined to find the top five highest-rated, lowest-priced wines so we're all a little more prepared for the BYOB gatherings to come.
After a thorough research process, I landed on two reds, two whites and a rosé, all costing less than $15 at the SAQ. Alongside price, the wines were selected based on the number and quality of reviews: only wines with more than 100 reviews and an average of over four stars made it to the final list.
Jacob's Creek Moscato
A bottle of Jacob's Creek Moscato white wine.
Price: $14.45
Rating: 4.3/5
Pairing Notes: This beloved white is quite sweet, with a light body and a "generous" mouthfeel, according to the SAQ. Its floral notes match well with seafood, especially if it's lightly creamy and spicy. The SAQ recommends dishes like Thai basil shrimp or teriyaki salmon fillet for this wine.
Aveleda Vinho Verde
A bottle of Aveleda Vinho Verde white wine.
Price: $12.60
Rating: 4.5/5
Pairing Notes: This rather acidic Portuguese white wine has a light and delicate flavour. It pairs well with even more oceanic dishes, like deep-fried white fish or lemony clam spaghetti.
Listel Terres du Midi Grain de Gris
A bottle of Listel Grain de Gris rosé.
Price: $11.90
Rating: 4.6/5
Pairing Notes: This delicate, acidic rosé is another good fit for light seafood dishes. The SAQ recommends salmon in citrus sauce, pan bagnat or lobster tacos to match the wine's dry and light character.
Confessions Cabernet Sauvignon
The product photo for Confessions Cabernet Sauvignon.
Price: $12.95
Rating: 4.3/5
Pairing Notes: This red table wine is a mixture of 78% cabernet sauvignon grapes, 15% petite sirah and 7% merlot. Like most blended reds, it pairs well with pork dishes and other red meats. The SAQ recommends honey-soy-glazed pork or smoked meat poutine with this wine.
Castillo de Almansa Reserva
The product photo for Castillo de Almansa Reserva.
Price: $14.70
Rating: 4.4/5
Pairing Notes: This bold, acidic red is balanced and full-bodied, according to the SAQ, which also describes the wine as having a balanced level of woodiness. The dry, tannic Spanish red would shine next to hearty red meat dishes, like a grilled beef tenderloin or beef stew provençale, as the SAQ recommends.
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.