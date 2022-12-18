Search on MTL Blog

SAQ

Here Are 5 Of The Highest-Rated, Cheapest Wines At The SAQ & What To Pair Them With

Drink responsibly for your wallet, too!

Staff Writer
An SAQ sign hangs outside in Montreal. Right: a highly rated red wine available from the SAQ.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, SAQ

It's officially the holiday season, which means plenty of seasonal parties, get-togethers and chill hangs. For those of us who consume alcohol, knowing the good and cheap picks is a lifesaver — and a wallet-saver — come your sixth housewarming of the year. I was determined to find the top five highest-rated, lowest-priced wines so we're all a little more prepared for the BYOB gatherings to come.

After a thorough research process, I landed on two reds, two whites and a rosé, all costing less than $15 at the SAQ. Alongside price, the wines were selected based on the number and quality of reviews: only wines with more than 100 reviews and an average of over four stars made it to the final list.

Jacob's Creek Moscato

A bottle of Jacob's Creek Moscato white wine.

SAQ

Price: $14.45

Rating: 4.3/5

Pairing Notes: This beloved white is quite sweet, with a light body and a "generous" mouthfeel, according to the SAQ. Its floral notes match well with seafood, especially if it's lightly creamy and spicy. The SAQ recommends dishes like Thai basil shrimp or teriyaki salmon fillet for this wine.

Buy here

Aveleda Vinho Verde

A bottle of Aveleda Vinho Verde white wine.

SAQ

Price: $12.60

Rating: 4.5/5

Pairing Notes: This rather acidic Portuguese white wine has a light and delicate flavour. It pairs well with even more oceanic dishes, like deep-fried white fish or lemony clam spaghetti.

Buy here

Listel Terres du Midi Grain de Gris

A bottle of Listel Grain de Gris ros\u00e9.

SAQ

Price: $11.90

Rating: 4.6/5

Pairing Notes: This delicate, acidic rosé is another good fit for light seafood dishes. The SAQ recommends salmon in citrus sauce, pan bagnat or lobster tacos to match the wine's dry and light character.

Buy here

Confessions Cabernet Sauvignon

The product photo for Confessions Cabernet Sauvignon.

SAQ

Price: $12.95

Rating: 4.3/5

Pairing Notes: This red table wine is a mixture of 78% cabernet sauvignon grapes, 15% petite sirah and 7% merlot. Like most blended reds, it pairs well with pork dishes and other red meats. The SAQ recommends honey-soy-glazed pork or smoked meat poutine with this wine.

Buy here

Castillo de Almansa Reserva

The product photo for Castillo de Almansa Reserva.

SAQ

Price: $14.70

Rating: 4.4/5

Pairing Notes: This bold, acidic red is balanced and full-bodied, according to the SAQ, which also describes the wine as having a balanced level of woodiness. The dry, tannic Spanish red would shine next to hearty red meat dishes, like a grilled beef tenderloin or beef stew provençale, as the SAQ recommends.

Buy here

MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
