Montreal's REM Is Almost Ready To Launch & You Can Be The First To Ride The Train — Here's How
The REM will officially open to the public on July 31.
After years of anticipation, the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail system is officially days away from launching its trains connecting Montreal's downtown core with the South Shore. The first section of the (eventual) 67-kilometre automated network will open to the public as of July 31, 2023. However, a lucky bunch will be able to ride the train for the first time ever days before anyone else can.
The REM is currently running a contest offering the public a chance to be among the first 100 people to board and ride the train on its inaugural day. "This contest is a unique opportunity for you to get a front-row seat for the commissioning of the REM, the biggest mass transit project in Quebec in the last fifty years," REM wrote on its website.
In order to snag a pair of winning tickets aboard the train on July 28, 2023, participants must take part in a 10-question quiz on everything and anything REM-related. For those interested in entering the contest, you have until July 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EST to complete the quiz.
"Would you like to be among the first people on board the REM on inauguration day? It couldn't be easier! Gather your knowledge about the project and answer the following questions for a chance to win a pair of tickets. Tip: a visit to REM [website] might help," the quiz page reads.
The 100 winners will be able to fully experience the future metro line by taking part in its first official round-trip from Montreal's Gare Centrale station to Brossard. The winners will also be able to enjoy an exclusive visit to certain stations and will also receive exclusive items with the REM logo on them, including field hockey jerseys decked in REM colours.
Good luck!
