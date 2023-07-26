REM Montreal Is Throwing A Launch Party Downtown With Free Ice Cream & Live Music
You can ride the rails over the weekend at no cost!
The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) isn't just warming up the tracks, but firing up the city’s excitement for a two-day extravaganza ahead of its commissioning. On July 29 and 30, you can expect a whirlwind tour of the city’s newest transit system for free, punctuated by complimentary ice cream and the pulse of live music downtown.
The REM will grant free access to the first five stations opening — Brossard, Du Quartier, Panama, Île-des-Sœurs, and Gare Centrale — all weekend from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Don’t worry about long waits, as frequent service will ensure there's a train every few minutes to whisk you off to the South Shore and back.
The celebration will crescendo downtown at Esplanade PVM, near the giant ring. On Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the area will transform into a bustling hub of festivities. Located near the REM Gare Centrale station, live music will fill the air and free ice cream will be served to attendees.
Information booths will be set up at Panama Station, providing an insider's view into the design and operation of the new network. The REM team will be on hand to answer questions and share insights, making the journey informative as well as enjoyable.
As Montrealers ride into a new era of transit, the journey matters just as much as the destination, and with REM, it's destined to be memorable.
REM Launch Party
When: July 29 and 30, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Esplanade Place Ville Marie, intersection of McGill College and Cathcart