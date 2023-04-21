Here's A First Look At Brossard's New REM Station (PHOTOS)
The facility will serve around 12,000 people during peak hours. 🚆
After months of anticipation, the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail system is almost ready to connect Montreal's South Shore with major destinations across the city. The 67-kilometre automated network is one of the largest in the world. Its opening will mark a major upgrade for local transportation infrastructure.
The REM's launch was pushed back last December until this spring. With five stations between Brossard and downtown completed, the project is entering a testing phase to get it ready for riders.
"We are more ready than ever," REM Operation Vice-President Denis Andlauer told MTL Blog. "I cannot give you a number of days, but when we are ready to open, we will open." The system will undergo tests for several more weeks to ensure that it's ready for riders, he said.
The outside of Brossard station with a train stopped at the terminal.@sofsilva.mtl | MTL Blog
When Brossard station does open, commuters will have easy access from three points: De Rome Boulevard, the new on-ramp and exit ramps from Highway 10, and the existing on-ramp and exit ramps from Highway 30 (at De Rome Boulevard). Cyclists will be able to take a path linking De Rome Boulevard to the station.
The station itself is designed with convenience in mind. It features a massive park-and-ride lot with almost 3,000 spaces and a large bus terminal with 21 platforms. The capacity means finding a spot for your vehicle shouldn't be a problem.
The REM control centre.@sofsilva.mtl | MTL Blog
Since the REM is an automated service, each train is driverless. The entire network is controlled by a central "brain" located near Brossard station and monitored around the clock by staff. Similar systems, known for their reliability, have been implemented in cities such as Paris, Shanghai and Sydney,
The wheel system of a REM car in the maintenance shed.@sofsilva.mtl | MTL Blog
During peak hours, trains will run every two and a half minutes, and during off-peak hours, they'll arrive every five minutes, so commuters won't have to wait long for their train, regardless of time of day. Compared to Montreal's metro system, the REM will use two-car trains.
"We are prioritizing short but high frequency, instead of big trains and lower frequency… [We want] customers to know that the next train will be in a few minutes," said Andhauer.
Trains are cleaned in a storage shed near Brossard station.@sofsilva.mtl | MTL Blog
One of the biggest advantages of Brossard station is its travel times. In just 16 minutes, commuters can get downtown to Gare Central, while McGill is only 18 minutes away and Édouard-Montpetit can be reached in 21 minutes.
"It's a very short commute time during peak hours," said Andhauer. "No car can beat that kind of time 20 hours a day, seven days a week… It will be a real game changer for people living in the South Shore."
When completed by 2027, Montréal-Trudeau Airport will be about 43 minutes away from Brossard by light rail, with Deux-Montagnes around a 51-minute journey.
All platforms are accessible by stair or elevator.@sofsilva.mtl | MTL Blog
Aside from its practicality, Brossard station is also environmentally friendly. It features a green wall consisting of cables along the bus terminal that accommodates climbing plants, and a planting strategy that focuses on using plants to pollinate surrounding areas and collect natural rainwater.
Brossard station has multiple terminals with lots of windows to let in natural light.@sofsilva.mtl | MTL Blog
Trains are lined with windows, flooding each car with natural light. Passengers will have air-conditioned cars during summer and heating during winter, along with a W-iFi network accessible on board. There are hard plastic seats lining both sides of each car that are easy to clean at a nearby storage shed.
In case of an emergency, if a train breaks down, the next one is powerful enough to push or pull it to the next station. For ice storms that might knock out power, two backup generators have been installed.
Inside of a REM car.@sofsilva.mtl | MTL Blog
Three parts of the REM between downtown, North Shore and West Island are unlikely to open until the end of 2024. But its convenient location, ample parking and quick travel times, the REM is set to become a go-to option for commuters across the city.
@mtlblog
After months of anticipation, the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail system is almost ready to connect Montreal's South Shore with major destinations across the city. The 67-kilometre automated network is one of the largest in the world. Its opening will mark a major upgrade for local transportation infrastructure. 🚆 #mtl #montreal #montréal #REM #brossard #mtltiktok #quebec #quebectiktok #stm #montrealtiktok