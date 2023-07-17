Montreal's Vegan Festival Is Back In September With Tastings, Demos & Cheap Admission
Early-bird entry is under $10!
The Montreal Vegan Festival (FVMtl) is no garden-variety gathering. It's a green gala where produce takes centre stage, taste buds tango with tofu, and compassionate cuisine is celebrated as the future of food. Now in its 10th season, the festival's plant-based fare is plentiful and early-bird tickets have sprouted, ripe for the picking.
On September 30 and October 1, the Palais des Congrès will turn into a sprawling patch of vegan goodness. Tilling the festival's soil is Chef Christian Ventura, known for his gourmet green ventures — Sushi Momo, Bvrger, and LOV. The festival's menu of events spans live cooking demos, vegan tastings and tons of vendors.
But the festival's roots reach beyond just food. Exhibitors will present a range of cruelty-free products, covering everything from cosmetics to household items, underlining that veganism is a lifestyle, not just a diet. Meanwhile, a dedicated kids' corner will sow the seeds of vegan curiosity in the youngest guests.
Attendees can also look forward to intellectual nourishment. The event will host a range of impactful conferences featuring speakers bringing a global perspective to veganism and related subjects. The dialogues serve as an opportunity to explore the breadth and depth of the vegan lifestyle, from its environmental implications to its social impact.
There's also a dash of mystery added to the mix this year. You can expect a sprinkle of surprises, exclusive gifts, and special 10th-anniversary items that will make this vegan fest more memorable.
Seasoned vegans and those dipping a toe in green waters, along with adventurous eaters looking for a novel nosh, are all sure to enjoy the diversity on offer. You can nab an early-bird day pass for $9 or secure a whole weekend of festivities for $16.
Montreal Vegan Festival
When: September 30 to October 1
Where: Palais des Congrès, 1001, place Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Cost: $9/early bird; $16/weekend