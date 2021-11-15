Most Quebecers Say We Should Fire Health Care Workers & Teachers Who Won't Get Vaccinated
According to the latest Angus Reid poll.
If Quebecers had it their way, a whole lot of people would be fired over refusing to get vaccinated. According to a new poll by Angus Reid, most respondents support the idea of firing health care workers if they don't get vaccinated.
Most would also do the same if it were police officers or teachers refusing the vaccine.
The poll follows the Quebec government's flip-flop on suspending health care workers who don't get vaccinated. Instead of mandatory vaccinations, unvaccinated health care workers in the province will now be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing.
Only new employees will be required to be fully vaccinated. With a critical lack of staff in the health network, Quebec decided that it was best to ease off on mandatory vaccination despite some 12,000 health care workers refusing to get even one dose, according to reports.
The poll suggests that in Quebec, 65% would support firing health care workers. The same percentage would also support firing paramedics, firefighters and police officers.
Meanwhile, 62% would fire school teachers. And 60% would fire restaurant workers refusing to get vaccinated.
69% would support firing airline workers who refuse to get vaccinated.
The sentiment is shared across Canada, with most individuals supporting the idea of firing people over their vaccination status.
The willingness to turf someone drops slightly, both nationally and in Quebec, for construction and tradesperson jobs (55% of people in Canada think vaccine refusers should be fired, and 46% in Quebec), as well as for small businesses (53% Canada-wide, 45% Quebec).
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.