Mr. Puffs Is Launching New Ice Cream Flavours & You'll Definitely Want To Try Them All
Stay cool all summer long.
Attention all ice cream lovers and foodies, are you looking to try something new and exciting this summer? Well, get ready to indulge in the mouth-watering Soft Serve Mount Olympus ice cream from Mr. Puffs. This iconic Quebec dessert bar has launched a new lineup of its famous soft serve Mount Olympus, and it's nothing like you've ever tasted before. With over 60 locations throughout Quebec and Ontario, there's no excuse not to treat yourself this summer.
Mr. Puffs has taken their Mount Olympus dessert to the next level with six different flavours to satisfy every sweet tooth. The Dulce de leche flavour is a creamy, caramel lover's dream. Do you crave the classic campfire treat? The Smore's flavour will take you back to your childhood memories. If you're a chocolate lover, you'll be in heaven with Choco Bueno. But that's not all, Black Forest, Red Velvet, and Cookie & Cream flavours are also available.
New Soft Serve Mount Olympus Flavours by Mr. Puffs
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Desserts
Address: All locations in Quebec
Why You Need To Go: This new lineup of Mont Olympus flavours includes six irresistible options to satisfy your sweet cravings.