Nearly 800 SAQ Employees Are On Strike And It's Causing Store Shelves To Go Empty (PHOTOS)
You may not be able to find your favourite bottle on the shelf.
On November 22, nearly 800 Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) employees working in the warehouses and delivery have called another general strike until November 24. This strike has clearly caused a break in the supply chain and it's becoming apparent on stores' shelves — right before Christmas when people are likely hitting the SAQ the most.
The strike is also disrupting delivery to branches, restaurants, bars, grocery stores and convenience stores.
"This could temporarily reduce the supply of products available in stores," SAQ spokesperson Yann Langlais-Plante told Narcity, which was clear at an SAQ in Griffintown where the shelves were rather empty.
On social networks, some Quebecers have noted that multiple products are missing from stores. In the comments on Narcity Québec's Facebook post, one user, Sandra Ouellet, filmed their experience at the SAQ in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Sunday, November 21, showing the nearly empty shelves in the store.
"It already looked like this Saturday at the SAQ... One-third of the wines were missing, it was empty," another person explained.
Some Quebecers seemed rather surprised by the lack of products and wondered why the store was out of stock: "That's why there was nothing when we went," exclaimed this user.
In a press release, CUPE union advisor Michel Gratton said, "SAQ management is forcing our hand. The wages of these workers are no longer competitive and they have to work too much overtime because of the labour shortage. This shortage is causing health and safety problems in the workplace."
"The management of the Crown Corporation refuses to address this issue and therefore lacks seriousness at the bargaining table."
SAQ employees had already engaged in a surprise 24-hour strike on November 16 to demand better working conditions and a wage increase. And now they're back at it again.