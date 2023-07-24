Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary
Netflix Canada Dropped Its August Releases – Here's What You Can Binge Watch

What are you excited to watch?

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in a scene from season two of 'Heartstopper', Right: Gal Gadot starring in her latest Netflix film 'Heart of Stone.'

Netflix Canada

Get ready to sit back and relax because Netflix Canada has dropped its list of August 2023 releases and next month is going to be one heck of an entertaining time.

A slew of films will be hitting Netflix this August such as Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, Head to Head and Marry My Dead Body, to name a few.

The highly anticipated second season of Heartstopper, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke will also be available for streaming on August 3. Additionally, The Upshaws is finally making its return to the small screen along with other must-watch shows, including Lighthouse, Mask Girl and Painkiller, starring Matthew Broderick, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Kitsch, and West Duchovny.

A handful of Untold documentaries will also be hitting Netflix this August, including Jake Paul's The Problem Child dropping on August 1.

Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's August releases:

Film

Head to Head — August 3

Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead — August 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh — August 8

Marry My Dead Body — August 10

Heart of Stone — August 11

TV Series

Heartstopper — August 3

Painkiller — August 10

The Upshaws — August 17

Mask Girl — August 18

Lighthouse — August 22

One Piece — August 31

Documentaries

Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child — August 1

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough — August 2

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food — August 2

Untold: Johnny Football — August 8

Untold: Hall of Shame — August 15

Untold: Swamp Kings — August 22

Reality TV

Zombieverse — August 8

Kids

The Monkey King — August 18

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

