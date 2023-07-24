Netflix Canada Dropped Its August Releases – Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Get ready to sit back and relax because Netflix Canada has dropped its list of August 2023 releases and next month is going to be one heck of an entertaining time.
A slew of films will be hitting Netflix this August such as Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, Head to Head and Marry My Dead Body, to name a few.
The highly anticipated second season of Heartstopper, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke will also be available for streaming on August 3. Additionally, The Upshaws is finally making its return to the small screen along with other must-watch shows, including Lighthouse, Mask Girl and Painkiller, starring Matthew Broderick, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Kitsch, and West Duchovny.
A handful of Untold documentaries will also be hitting Netflix this August, including Jake Paul's The Problem Child dropping on August 1.
Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's August releases:
Film
Head to Head — August 3
Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead — August 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh — August 8
Marry My Dead Body — August 10
Heart of Stone — August 11
TV Series
Heartstopper — August 3
Painkiller — August 10
The Upshaws — August 17
Mask Girl — August 18
Lighthouse — August 22
One Piece — August 31
Documentaries
Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child — August 1
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough — August 2
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food — August 2
Untold: Johnny Football — August 8
Untold: Hall of Shame — August 15
Untold: Swamp Kings — August 22
Reality TV
Zombieverse — August 8
Kids
The Monkey King — August 18
