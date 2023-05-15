netflix canada

Netflix Canada Dropped Its Summer 2023 Movie Lineup & Here's What You Can Binge Watch

It's going to be one heck of an entertaining summer.

Chris Hemsworth in 'Extraction 2'. Right: Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers in 'The Perfect Find'.

Netflix Canada just dropped its summer 2023 movie lineup and it's jam-packed with exciting releases that are sure to keep you entertained as you beat the summer heat.

The lineup of films features a wide range of genres and styles, showcasing some of the hottest names in Hollywood including Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Piers Brosnan alongside impressive up-and-coming talent. Whether you're in the mood for a lighthearted comedy, an edge-of-your-seat thriller or a gritty drama, there's a little bit of something for everyone.

So, get the popcorn ready and binge-watch away with this stacked slate of Netflix films set to release this summer season:

May

The Mother — May 12

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me — May 16

Victim/Suspect — May 23

June

Extraction 2 — June 16

Take Care Of Maya — June 19

The Perfect Find — June 23

Nimona — June TBD

July

Wham! — July 5

The Out-Laws — July 7

Bird Box Barcelona — July 14

The Deepest Breath — July 19

They Cloned Tyrone — July 21

Happiness For Beginners — July 27

August

Heart Of Stone — August 11

The Monkey King — August 18

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah — August 25

Choose Love – August 31

