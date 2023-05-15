Netflix Canada Dropped Its Summer 2023 Movie Lineup & Here's What You Can Binge Watch
It's going to be one heck of an entertaining summer.
Netflix Canada just dropped its summer 2023 movie lineup and it's jam-packed with exciting releases that are sure to keep you entertained as you beat the summer heat.
The lineup of films features a wide range of genres and styles, showcasing some of the hottest names in Hollywood including Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Piers Brosnan alongside impressive up-and-coming talent. Whether you're in the mood for a lighthearted comedy, an edge-of-your-seat thriller or a gritty drama, there's a little bit of something for everyone.
So, get the popcorn ready and binge-watch away with this stacked slate of Netflix films set to release this summer season:
May
The Mother — May 12
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me — May 16
Victim/Suspect — May 23
June
Extraction 2 — June 16
Take Care Of Maya — June 19
The Perfect Find — June 23
Nimona — June TBD
July
Wham! — July 5
The Out-Laws — July 7
Bird Box Barcelona — July 14
The Deepest Breath — July 19
They Cloned Tyrone — July 21
Happiness For Beginners — July 27
August
Heart Of Stone — August 11
The Monkey King — August 18
You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah — August 25
Choose Love – August 31