Netflix Canada Has Officially Started Its Crackdown On Password Sharing — Here's What It Means
"And yes, you can still watch Netflix while travelling."
After much ominous posturing and a mistaken reveal last week, Netflix Canada has officially updated its policy to limit password sharing. The streaming giant announced its new rules on February 8, alluding to more changes that users can expect in the coming months.
"Over 100 million households are sharing accounts — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films," Netflix Director of Product Innovation Chengyi Long said in a statement.
"We’ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we’re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain."
Canadian users will now have to set a primary location to ensure that people who share a household can access a single Netflix account. That means parents with kids who live in another neighbourhood, city, or country will not be able to use the same login for free.
Instead, there's now an extra member option for the standard or premium plan that lets account owners add an extra member sub-account for up to two people who don’t live with them. The additional profiles will cost $8 per month per person.
For those who opt to create a new account instead, there's now a "transfer profile" feature to maintain personalized recommendations, viewing history and My List preferences.
Meanwhile, Netflix users who are travelling for work or on holiday can still access their account by using their personal devices or logging into the TV at their hotel, said Long.
"We’ll refine these new features based on member feedback so that we continue to improve Netflix in the years ahead," she said.
