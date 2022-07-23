Netflix Canada Dropped Its August Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Netflix Canada has announced its August releases and it's safe to say next month is going to be freakin' entertaining. Netflix originally announced they'd be releasing a new film every week of 2022 and they've yet to disappoint.
Surely, Netflix increasing its prices wasn't the news we wanted to hear but the streaming platform has surely made up for it with countless flicks and series perfect for those binge-watch moments.
Coming to Netflix Canada this August are a few films worth tuning in for, including Day Shift, starring a few big names such as Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco and Karla Souza, to name a few.
There are also a few options for families and kids, including 13 The Musical starring Josh Peck, Debra Messing and Rhea Perlman. The musical will follow Evan Goldman's move from New York City to Indiana, while he navigates his parents' divorce, his impending bar mitzvah and a brand new school.
For those reality TV lovers out there, Selling The OC will be coming to Netflix, joining the ranks of Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa.
Oh! And not to mention season 3 of Never Have I Ever will officially be dropping. We can finally catch up on what Devi, Paxton and Ben have gotten up to.
Grab some popcorn and a cozy blanket, and don't forget to clear your calendar for a few of these must-watch releases.
Films
Wedding Season (August 4)
Carter (August 5)
Day Shift (August 12)
13 The Musical (August 12)
Royalteen (August 17)
Look Both Ways (August 17)
Untold: The Rise & Fall of AND1 (August 23)
Me Time (August 26)
Seoul Vibe (August 26)
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (August 30)
Series
Kakegurui Twin (August 4)
Super Giant Robot Brothers! (August 4)
The Sandman (August 5)
Locke & Key (August 9)
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 (August 12)
A Model Family (August 12)
High Heat (August 17)
The Girl In The Mirror (August 19)
Kleo (August 19)
Chad & JT Go Deep (August 23)
Lost Ollie (August 24)
MO (August 24)
Documentaries
Clusterf**k Woodstock '99 (August 3)
I Just Killed My Dad (August 9)
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (August 10)
Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (August 16)
I Am A Killer (August 30)
Reality TV
Lady Tamara (August 4)
Instant Dream Home (August 10)
Indian Matchmaking (August 10)
Selling The OC (August 24)