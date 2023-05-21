Netflix Canada Dropped Its June Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Get the popcorn ready because Netflix Canada has released its list of June 2023 releases and it's looking like it's going to be a pretty entertaining month.
A slew of films will be hitting Netflix next month such as Extraction 2, Run Rabbit Run and A Beautiful Life, to name a few.
Amy Schumer is releasing her highly anticipated stand-up show, Emergency Contact, which will be available for streaming on June 13. Additionally, Black Mirror is finally making its comeback to the small screen with a brand-new season and a star-studded cast.
Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's June releases:
Films
A Beautiful Life — June 1
You Do You — June 9
Extraction 2 – June 16
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King — June 16
Through My Window Across The Sea — June 23
iNumber: Jozi Gold — June 23
Run Rabbit Run — June 28
TV Series
The Days — June 1
Valeria — June 2
Barracuda Queens — June 5
Never Have I Ever — June 8
This World Can't Tear Me Down — June 9
Bloodhounds — June 9
Black Mirror — June TBD
Documentaries
Arnold — June 7
Tour de France Unchained — June 8
Baraja La Firma Del Asesino — June 9
Our Planet II — June 14
Kids
Ninjago Dragons Rising — June 1
Nimona — June 30
Stand-Up Comedy
Amy Schumer Emergency Contact — June 13
Reality TV
Tex Mex Motors — June 9