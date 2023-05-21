netflix canada

Netflix Canada Dropped Its June Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch

Get the popcorn ready! 🍿

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
A scene of Aaron Paul in the upcoming season of Black Mirror on Netflix, Right: A scene from the final season of Netflix' Never Have I Ever.

A scene of Aaron Paul in the upcoming season of Black Mirror on Netflix, Right: A scene from the final season of Netflix' Never Have I Ever.

Netflix Canada

Get the popcorn ready because Netflix Canada has released its list of June 2023 releases and it's looking like it's going to be a pretty entertaining month.

A slew of films will be hitting Netflix next month such as Extraction 2, Run Rabbit Run and A Beautiful Life, to name a few.

Amy Schumer is releasing her highly anticipated stand-up show, Emergency Contact, which will be available for streaming on June 13. Additionally, Black Mirror is finally making its comeback to the small screen with a brand-new season and a star-studded cast.

Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's June releases:

Films

A Beautiful Life — June 1

You Do You — June 9

Extraction 2 – June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King — June 16

Through My Window Across The Sea — June 23

iNumber: Jozi Gold — June 23

Run Rabbit Run — June 28

TV Series

The Days — June 1

Valeria — June 2

Barracuda Queens — June 5

Never Have I Ever — June 8

This World Can't Tear Me Down — June 9

Bloodhounds — June 9

Black Mirror — June TBD

Documentaries

Arnold — June 7

Tour de France Unchained — June 8

Baraja La Firma Del Asesino — June 9

Our Planet II — June 14

Kids

Ninjago Dragons Rising — June 1

Nimona — June 30

Stand-Up Comedy

Amy Schumer Emergency Contact — June 13

Reality TV

Tex Mex Motors — June 9

From Your Site Articles
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is a writer by day and reality TV binge-watcher by night. When he’s not cracking down on recalls, celeb news and discovering the best of the best foodie spots across Montreal, he can be found indulging in his love for new cuisines, reading and music, with Mariah Carey being his ultimate diva.
Loading...