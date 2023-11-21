Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Netflix Canada Dropped Its December Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch

Get the popcorn ready! 🍿

A still from the upcoming Netflix film 'Leave The World Behind' starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, Myha'la Herrold and Kevin Bacon.

Prepare for one heck of an entertaining month as Netflix Canada just dropped its list of December 2023 new releases with lots of must-watch flicks and TV shows coming your way.

A slew of films will be hitting Netflix Canada this December including May December, Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire, and Leave The World Behind, starring huge Hollywood names including Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, Myha'la Herrold and Kevin Bacon.

Leave The World Behind | Official Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com

A slew of TV shows will also be hitting the small screen during the holiday month such as Sweet Home (December 1) as well as My Life with the Walter Boys and I Hate Christmas, both of which drop on December 7.

A couple of documentaries will also be hitting Netflix including Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team, which drops on the streaming platform on December 12.

Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's December releases:

Film

May December — December 1

Leave The World Behind — December 8

Maestro — December 20

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child Of Fire — December 22

Thank you, I’m Sorry — December 26

TV Shows

Sweet Home — December 1

Blood Coast — December 6

My Life with the Walter Boys — December 7

I Hate Christmas — December 7

Carol & The End Of The World — December 15

GyeongSeong Creature — December 22

Pokémon Concierge — December 28

Money Heist Berlin — December 29

Reality TV

Single’s Inferno — December 12

Documentaries

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team — December 12

Face To Face with ETA Conversations with a Terrorist — December 15

Kids

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — December 15

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

