Netflix Canada Dropped Its December Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Get the popcorn ready! 🍿
Prepare for one heck of an entertaining month as Netflix Canada just dropped its list of December 2023 new releases with lots of must-watch flicks and TV shows coming your way.
A slew of films will be hitting Netflix Canada this December including May December, Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire, and Leave The World Behind, starring huge Hollywood names including Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, Myha'la Herrold and Kevin Bacon.
Leave The World Behind | Official Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com
A slew of TV shows will also be hitting the small screen during the holiday month such as Sweet Home (December 1) as well as My Life with the Walter Boys and I Hate Christmas, both of which drop on December 7.
A couple of documentaries will also be hitting Netflix including Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team, which drops on the streaming platform on December 12.
Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's December releases:
Film
May December — December 1
Leave The World Behind — December 8
Maestro — December 20
Rebel Moon Part One: A Child Of Fire — December 22
Thank you, I’m Sorry — December 26
TV Shows
Sweet Home — December 1
Blood Coast — December 6
My Life with the Walter Boys — December 7
I Hate Christmas — December 7
Carol & The End Of The World — December 15
GyeongSeong Creature — December 22
Pokémon Concierge — December 28
Money Heist Berlin — December 29
Reality TV
Single’s Inferno — December 12
Documentaries
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team — December 12
Face To Face with ETA Conversations with a Terrorist — December 15
Kids
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — December 15
