5 Montreal Restaurants That Were Featured In Popular Netflix Canada Movies & TV Shows
How many of these Montreal restaurants have you been to?
Montreal's dining scene has been getting some well-deserved attention on Netflix Canada lately, thanks to a handful of its top Montreal restaurants making memorable appearances in popular movies and TV series.
From cozy neighbourhood cafés to chic urban eateries, these local gems have been sharing the screen with A-list actors and captivating storylines. So, if you're a foodie looking for some binge-watching inspiration or a cinephile eager to explore Montreal's culinary delights, Netflix In Your Neighbourhood rounded up a list of five Montreal restaurants that have appeared on the small screen.
Park Restaurant
Chef Antonio Park's iconic sushi spot in Westmount was featured on an episode of Somebody Feel Phil. During Phil Rosenthal's visit to the city, he spent a day with Chef Park going behind the scenes of what it takes to run his renowned restaurant Park.
In the episode, the duo visit a local fish market to source some of the freshest variety of fish in Montreal. Rosenthal is then treated to a remarkable tasting menu at Park that truly showcases Chef Park's culinary abilities
Address: 378 ave. Victoria, Montreal, QC
Montreal Plaza
Known as one of the best eateries in Montreal, Montreal Plaza is a must-try restaurant that has been named Canada's Best time and time again. The Montreal restaurant also made an appearance on an episode of Somebody Feel Phil. Located in the La Petite-Patrie borough of Montreal, Rosenthal went on a tasting tour and visited the Plaza where he gave a go at the 25-course tasting menu.
Address: 6230 rue St-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Ma Poule Mouillée
When it comes to Portuguese chicken in Montreal, Ma Poule Mouillée is the spot to go. Located in Montreal Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ma Poule Mouillée has been in operation for over a decade now, serving up some of the best chicken in the city. The restaurant was featured on an episode of Somebody Feel Phil, where Rosenthal declared the local restaurant as one of his favourite chicken spots and we don't blame him.
Address: 969 rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Maman
Maman is a cozy Montreal café located in Griffintown known for its delectable brunch and pastry options. Maman was featured in Netflix's holiday-themed flick Single All The Way, starring Michael Urie. In one scene early on in the film, Peter (Urie's character) video calls his family from a chic café in Los Angeles all while enjoying a pastry. Well, turns out he wasn't actually in Los Angeles, he was in Montreal. Maman to be exact.
Address: 1524 rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Loam
Located in Montreal's Old Port, Loam is one Montreal restaurant you might recognize from a scene in Noah Centineo's Netflix drama The Recruit. In episode seven of the series debut season, Centineo's character is having dinner at an upscale restaurant in Geneva. Well, it was actually filmed at the popular Montreal wine bar and not in Switzerland.
Address: 400 Notre-Dame E., Montreal, QC
