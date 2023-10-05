Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
Menu +
comments
Summary

5 Montreal Restaurants That Were Featured In Popular Netflix Canada Movies & TV Shows

How many of these Montreal restaurants have you been to?

A vintage black car parked outside of Loam restaurant in Montreal, Quebec.

A vintage black car parked outside of Loam restaurant in Montreal, Quebec.

@loamresto | Instagram

Montreal's dining scene has been getting some well-deserved attention on Netflix Canada lately, thanks to a handful of its top Montreal restaurants making memorable appearances in popular movies and TV series.

From cozy neighbourhood cafés to chic urban eateries, these local gems have been sharing the screen with A-list actors and captivating storylines. So, if you're a foodie looking for some binge-watching inspiration or a cinephile eager to explore Montreal's culinary delights, Netflix In Your Neighbourhood rounded up a list of five Montreal restaurants that have appeared on the small screen.

How many have you been to?

Park Restaurant

Chef Antonio Park's iconic sushi spot in Westmount was featured on an episode of Somebody Feel Phil. During Phil Rosenthal's visit to the city, he spent a day with Chef Park going behind the scenes of what it takes to run his renowned restaurant Park.

In the episode, the duo visit a local fish market to source some of the freshest variety of fish in Montreal. Rosenthal is then treated to a remarkable tasting menu at Park that truly showcases Chef Park's culinary abilities

Address: 378 ave. Victoria, Montreal, QC

Park Restaurant website

Montreal Plaza

Known as one of the best eateries in Montreal, Montreal Plaza is a must-try restaurant that has been named Canada's Best time and time again. The Montreal restaurant also made an appearance on an episode of Somebody Feel Phil. Located in the La Petite-Patrie borough of Montreal, Rosenthal went on a tasting tour and visited the Plaza where he gave a go at the 25-course tasting menu.

Address: 6230 rue St-Hubert, Montreal, QC

Montreal Plaza website

Ma Poule Mouillée

When it comes to Portuguese chicken in Montreal, Ma Poule Mouillée is the spot to go. Located in Montreal Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ma Poule Mouillée has been in operation for over a decade now, serving up some of the best chicken in the city. The restaurant was featured on an episode of Somebody Feel Phil, where Rosenthal declared the local restaurant as one of his favourite chicken spots and we don't blame him.

Address: 969 rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC

Ma Poule Mouillée website

Maman

Maman is a cozy Montreal café located in Griffintown known for its delectable brunch and pastry options. Maman was featured in Netflix's holiday-themed flick Single All The Way, starring Michael Urie. In one scene early on in the film, Peter (Urie's character) video calls his family from a chic café in Los Angeles all while enjoying a pastry. Well, turns out he wasn't actually in Los Angeles, he was in Montreal. Maman to be exact.

Address: 1524 rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Maman website

Loam

Located in Montreal's Old Port, Loam is one Montreal restaurant you might recognize from a scene in Noah Centineo's Netflix drama The Recruit. In episode seven of the series debut season, Centineo's character is having dinner at an upscale restaurant in Geneva. Well, it was actually filmed at the popular Montreal wine bar and not in Switzerland.

Address: 400 Notre-Dame E., Montreal, QC

Loam website

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.
Loading...