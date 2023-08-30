Netflix Canada Dropped Its Fall 2023 Movie Lineup — Here's What You Can Binge Watch
So many exiting new flicks are hitting Netflix this fall.
Netflix Canada has unveiled its fall 2023 movie lineup, and it is safe to say that this autumn season is going to be very entertaining. Although every season is movie season, the fall time just hits differently when you're cozying up with a blanket, a bowl of popcorn and an all-new film.
Whether you're nestled at home solo, with the fam, or that special someone, this fall movie season has a little bit of everything for everyone. There are star-filled dramas, book adaptations, thrillers, and family-friendly flicks all the way to action-packed adventures and fascinating documentaries, all dropping on Netflix in the coming months.
For those looking for something a bit sweet, Love At First Sight starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy will officially be dropping on the streaming platform on September 15. The movie follows the two leads during their journey from New York to London, Hadley (Richardson) and Oliver (Hardy) discover love in each other's company. Sadly, they become separated during the customs process, and the chances of a reunion appear slim.
As for a bit of a blast from the past, Spy Kids: Armageddon is set to drop on September 22, starring Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi.
The highway-anticipated drama Reptile starring Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone and Benicio del Toro will be hitting Netflix on October 6. The film follows del Toro's detective character who tries to solve the murder of a young real estate agent. In the process, both the detective and his wife, played by Silverstone, deconstruct the falsehoods in their own lives.
Bill Burr will also be making his directorial debut with the upcoming comedy Old Dads, which stars Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.
And of course, the drama flick everyone has been waiting for: Pain Hustlers featuring huge A-list names such as Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman and Andy García, to name a few. The film, which drops on Netflix on October 27 follows Blunt's character after she loses her job and takes up a role at a pharmaceutical company in sheer desperation. However, she is instantly caught off guard when faced with a perilous racketeering scheme she unwittingly becomes entangled in.
Wondering what other Netflix movies you can catch this fall? Here's the complete Netflix Canada film lineup:
September
Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — September 6
Love At First Sight — September 15
El Conde — September 15
The Saint of Second Chances — September 19
Spy Kids: Armageddon — September 22
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — September 27
Forgotten Love (Znachor) — September 27
October
Reptile — October 6
Fair Play — October 13
The Devil on Trial — October 17
Old Dads — October 20
Pain Hustlers — October 27
Sister Death (Hermana Muerte) — October TBD
November
Wingwomen (Voleuses) — November 1
NYAD — November 3
Sly — November 3
The Killer — Novmber 10
Stamped from the Beginning — November 15
Best. Christmas. Ever! — November 16
Rustin — November 17
Leo — November 21
Family Switch — November 30
Nuovo Olimpo — November TBD
December
May December — December 1
The Archies — December 7
Leave The World Behind — December 8
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — December 15
Maestro — December 20
Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire — December 22