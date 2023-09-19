Netflix Canada Dropped Its October Releases & Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Get the popcorn ready! 🍿
Netflix Canada just dropped its list of new October 2023 releases with lots of must-watch flicks and TV shows coming your way, and it's safe to say it's going to be one heck of an entertaining month.
A slew of films will be hitting Netflix Canada this October including Ballerina, The Conference and A Deadly Invitation, which follows the life of eccentric millionaire Olivia, who invites her half-sister Agatha and old acquaintances for a weekend on her yacht, where an unexpected death prompts Agatha and a rookie policeman to uncover whether it's an accident or revenge.
A Deadly Invitation - Trailer (Official) | NetflixMVSRS | YouTube
Bill Burr will also be making his directorial debut with the upcoming comedy Old Dads, which stars Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.
And of course, the drama flick everyone has been waiting for: Pain Hustlers featuring huge A-list names such as Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman and Andy García, to name a few. The film, which drops on Netflix on October 27 follows Blunt's character after she loses her job and takes up a role at a pharmaceutical company in sheer desperation. However, she is instantly caught off guard when faced with a perilous racketeering scheme that unwittingly entangles her.
Pain Hustlers - Trailer (Official) | NetflixNetflix Canada | YouTube
A handful of documentaries will also be hitting Netflix this October, including Beckham, Race To The Summit and The Devil on Trial.
On the television front, Elite fans are in for a dramatic seventh season as more hookups, new characters and a shocking turn of events are expected. The third season of Lupin is set to drop on the streaming platform on October 5, while The Fall of the House of Usher premieres on Netflix on October 12.
Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's new October releases:
Films
A Deadly Invitation — October 6
Ballerina — October 6
Fair Play — October 6
Once Upon A Star — October 11
The Conference — October 13
The Devil on Trial — October 17
Crypto Boy — October 19
Old Dads — October 20
Sister Death — October 27
Pain Hustlers — October 27
TV Shows
Lupin — October 5
Everything Now — October 5
Last One Standing — October 10
Good Night World — October 12
The Fall of the House of Usher — October 12
Neon — October 19
Bodies — October 19
Creature — October 20
Elite — October 20
Pluto — October 26
Tore — October 27
Documentaries
Beckham — October 4
Race To The Summit — October 4
The Devil on Trial — October 17
Life On Our Planet — October 25
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.