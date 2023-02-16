Netflix Is Releasing A Pornhub Documentary That Aims To Expose The Montreal Company
"A deep dive into [its] successes and scandals."
Netflix is letting viewers get up close and personal with Pornhub, coincidentally nicknamed the "Netflix of porn."
The streaming giant is releasing"Money Shot: The Pornhub Story" in mid-March, a new documentary featuring interviews with performers, activists and past employees of the Montreal-based adult content site. The exposé is expected to dive deep into the company's successes and scandals.
During its 90-minute run, "Money Shot" will explore the controversy surrounding Pornhub's parent company, Mindgeek, which is accused of streaming unlawful content in a class-action lawsuit. The site has also allegedly profited from videos sexually exploiting children and those containing non-consensual content.
"This documentary requires us to grapple with what sexuality and consent mean when billion-dollar internet platforms thrive on user-generated content. Who has, and who should have, the power in these environments?" said documentary director and producer Suzanne Hillinger.
A synopsis of the film on Netflix asks if Pornhub can "protect those from whom they profit," or whether censorship is stepping on the toes of consensual adult content creators.
Of course, interested viewers will have to make sure they still have a Netflix account next month to watch the new doc, since the streaming platform rolled out new measures to reduce password sharing.
Those who have already declared their "primary location" on the site will have a leg up (or just a foot) on other viewers who want to Netflix and chill.