Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
Menu +
comments
Summary

New City Gas In Montreal Is Hosting A Wicked Halloween Party With Top DJs & A Costume Contest

There's $5k in cash prizes up for grabs. 💀🌹

​A DJ on stage with pyrotechnics, smoke and a light show in front of a crowd.

A DJ on stage with pyrotechnics, smoke and a light show in front of a crowd.

Courtesy of New City Gas.

With the ghostly season upon us, Montrealers face the annual conundrum of how to spend the eeriest October nights. If the idea of yet another movie marathon doesn't excite you, KARNAVALE Festival offers a thrilling alternative.

Held at New City Gas, the two-day party on Halloween weekend is a bold reimagination of the holiday spirit. It's bridging Halloween with the Day of the Dead for a celebration that's familiar and fresh.

The venue's industrial aesthetic will transform with themed decorations — cobwebs draping the brickwork, spooky lighting casting dramatic shadows, and hints of Day of the Dead decor peppered throughout. That means intricately painted skulls, marigold flowers, and candles guiding paths.

Day of the Dead themed skeletons outside the entrance to New City Gas.Day of the Dead themed skeletons outside the entrance to New City Gas.Courtesy of New City Gas.

On October 27, the venue will pulse to the beats of the iconic Belgian duo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, supported by Goodboys and Stef Agostino. The combination promises an electrifying atmosphere, ensuring that attendees will be dancing till the early hours.

Not to be outdone, the festivities on October 28 promise a night to remember with MORTEN headlining, joined by Danny Avila, Haliene, and Dezamis.

Beyond the music, attendees are encouraged to dive deep into their closets. KARNAVALE's costume contest is no child's play. The festival's costume contest is all grown up, with the most imaginative ensembles vying for a cut of the impressive $5,000 prize pot.

Orange, black and white ticker tape falls onto a crowd in front of the stage. Orange, black and white ticker tape falls onto a crowd in front of the stage. Courtesy of New City Gas.

If you're itching to be part of this spectral spectacular, a few coveted tickets for October 28 are still lurking in the shadows. You can get your hands on them here for $30 regular admission and $55 VIP.

So when someone tosses the "What are you doing for Halloween?" question your way, you've got a solid plan. Halloween's one night a year; might as well make it memorable.

KARNAVALE Festival

When: October 27 & 28, 2023

Where: New City Gas, 950, rue Ottawa

Cost: $30+

More at newcitygas.com

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.

Get the best of Montreal right in your inbox, daily. .

Loading...