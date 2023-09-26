SAT Montreal Is Hosting Immersive 360º Dome Parties This Fall, Including A Halloween Bash
Curved ceilings meet beats and boos. 🎧👻
When it comes to immersive experiences, Montreal's acclaimed Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT) has become synonymous with pushing boundaries. The iconic downtown venue is no stranger to innovation, redefining the way audiences engage with art and entertainment.
This fall marks the return SAT dome parties, inviting attendees to step into a world where music, visuals, and state-of-the-art technology intertwine. Here's what's coming up:
DJs, VJs, and a dash of deja vu
Dômesicle Party at the SAT.Sébastien Roy, Courtesy of the SAT.
Dômesicle parties have returned to the SAT dome, an impressive 18-metre-wide structure, and they're lighting up the scene until October 21. Thanks to cutting-edge projectors and an upgraded sound system, the dome's 360° dance floor is set to be a confluence of electronic beats and dynamic visuals. These techno dance parties come alive inside the "Satosphère."
For around $20, attendees can immerse themselves in the electrifying experience from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., moving to the rhythm of energizing electronica as expansive visuals envelop the dome's walls.
Powerhouse collaborators like Music Is My Sanctuary, Ferias Collective, and VOID have joined forces with an eclectic mix of DJs and VJs, ensuring a pulsating atmosphere that will resonate with both newcomers and regulars of the electronic music scene.
Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" at the SAT.Myriam Ménard, Courtesy of the SAT.
Floydian slip into another dimension
To commemorate the 50th year of Pink Floyd's iconic "The Dark Side of the Moon", the SAT is offering a unique listening event until October 27. The full 42 minutes of the album will be synchronized with mesmerizing visuals that travel the solar system and beyond. Each of the album's tracks will unfold in chronological order, accompanied by distinct futuristic imagery that pays homage to Pink Floyd's visual legacy.
It's the only projection show approved by Pink Floyd themselves, the result of a collaborative effort with the band's longstanding creative director, Aubrey Powell, and a team from the animation studio NSC Creative.
Red and orange fractals from Recombination.Myriam Ménard, Courtesy of the SAT.
Fractals and frequencies
Julius Horsthuis's "Recombination" offers a unique perspective in the world of fractal art until October 27. The abstract journey showcases the inherent beauty of fractal formulas. Set to the background score by nine handpicked musicians, the experience in the SAT dome uniquely captures the blend of music, space, and intricate geometric patterns. Horsthuis's distinct style, credited in films like "Manchester by the Sea", provides an uncharted artistic exploration.
Boo-gie nights
The Spooktacular Halloween Party on October 28 promises chills, thrills, and a lineup of uber-talented artists including Lëef, Djima, Nu/m, and Isotone. The SATosphere, an architectural gem with eight video projectors and an impressive 157 loudspeakers, ensures a hauntingly immersive Halloween night.
Remember, at SAT's dome parties, you're not just watching the show – you're inside it.
SAT Dome Parties
Where: 1201, boul. Saint-Laurent
When: Through October 28
Cost: Starts at $20 for some shows, with options scaling up to a $40 package that includes a cocktail and access to the Pink Floyd experience.