9 'Eerie'-sistible Halloween Date Ideas In Montreal To Bewitch Your Boo
They'll put a spell on you. 🔮
Autumn is upon us, and it's the ideal time to pumpkin-spice up your love life. Whether you're looking to bewitch a new flame or mummy-wrap your long-time lover in a thrilling date night, Montreal has got the tricks and treats to make it memorable.
From bone-chilling haunted attractions to spellbinding costume galas and eerie illuminations, there's a spectral spectrum of options to cater to both lovebirds and lone wolves.
Here are some date ideas in and around Montreal, perfect for every witch, warlock, or whimsical wanderer this Halloween season:
Candlelight Concert
Where: Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, 4155, rue Wellington
When: October 28, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
Cost:$30+
Reason to go: This Verdun church will be awash with the soft flicker of countless candles, enveloping you and your date by centuries-old architecture that magnifies every haunting note played by the Listeso String Quartet and Jesse Plessis on the organ. Iconic theme songs from Psycho and Ghostbusters will fill the vast chamber with the sounds of Halloween. Other songs on the lineup include "Tubular Bells" from The Exorcist and "Night on Bald Mountain" from Fantasia. By the end of the night, you and your date will have shared whispered comments and perhaps a few goosebumps
Rocky Horror
Where: Cinema Imperial, 1430, rue Bleury
When: October 26 to 28
Cost: $21.95/advance; $24.95/at the door
Reason to go: You and your date can experience the cult classic in a way only this event allows: shout-backs to the screen, interactive dances, and an eclectic crowd dressed in their Rocky Horror best. Given the movie's themes of tolerance and self-expression, it's a welcoming environment. Plus, there's a special $5 off student discount on October 26. It's a lively, unforgettable way to spend your Halloween, and a perfect way to bond with someone special.
Black Lagoon Pop-Up
Where: 132 Bar Vintage, 132, rue Fleury Ouest
When: October 1 to 31, 2023
Reason to go: The dim lighting, shadowy corners, and immersive decor make this pop-up bar more Tim Burton film than typical watering hole. It's an intimate space, where conversations blend with a spooky soundtrack and the clink of ice in carefully crafted cocktails. You can wear your costume for a Halloween-infused date, where every drink, from the smoky "Book of Blood" to the sharp bite of the "Hellfire Fizz," promises a darkly romantic rendezvous.
Malefycia
Where: TBA
When: October 6 to October 29
Cost: $77+
Reason to go: Malefycia's V7CE is an immersive theatrical experience that looks at societal taboos by portraying the seven deadly sins through a series of interactive scenarios. Each interactive piece explores the dark realms of cult exploitation to confronting personal relationships with anger. It's not quite the typical hand-in-hand spooky date through a haunted house. It's more about addressing the true horrors present in our society and will probably challenge you and your date, and also bring you closer.
Where: Theatre Paradoxe, 5959, boul Monk
When: October 28
Cost: $80/regular; $120/VIP
Reason to go: For couples eager to spice up their bond, this event promises a party with like-minded attendees, each flaunting their unique Halloween-meets-fetish ensembles. The pulsating beats of acclaimed DJs set the backdrop for performances, from fire shows to circus acts. It's a date that offers a chance to deepen trust, explore boundaries, and perhaps discover a shared kink or two.
Dark Eighties Halloween Dance Party
Where: Cabaret Berlin, 1982, rue Sainte-Catherine Est
When: October 31, 9 p.m.
Cost: $12
Reason to go: As you and your date descend into the mysterious depths of the club, you're greeted by jet-black walls punctuated by gold glam accents, setting the stage for a bewitching night ahead. The venue, with its repurposed church altar turned DJ booth, is a monument to gothic grandeur.
There's a gold glitter bar, enhanced by sultry red neon lighting and flickering electronic candles. Plush velvet cushions and leather seating offer cozy corners for cuddling, while the eerie vibes of the 80s tunes spun by The Dark Eighties DJs ensures the dance floor stays electrifying.
Queen & Queer
Where: Bain Mathieu, 2915, rue Ontario Est
When: October 27, 10 p.m.
Cost: $22+
Reason to go: This special Halloween edition offers a fusion of queer celebration and eerie festivity. You and your date can bask in both Halloween spirit and pride. Beyond the beats of DJ Lis Dalton and DJ Sam, the venue teems with attendees proudly showcasing their unique identities and costumes, making it a visual spectacle. It's as much a party as an affirmation of queerness set against the backdrop of Halloween's playful spookiness.
Marché Vintage Halloween Edition
Where: Église Saint-Ambroise, 6510, rue de Normanville
When: October 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to enter
Reason to go: As sunlight filters through this market in La Petite-Patrie, you and your date could come across vintage finds that seem plucked straight from a séance. A hat with a veil, perfect for a mysterious masquerade; an old-timey pocket watch, as if waiting to be used in a midnight spell. To top it off, the challenge of donning your best Halloween costume adds an element of playful competition between you an your date and the thrilling chance to win a Marché Vintage gift card.
Festiv’Halloween
Where: La Belle du Coteau-du-Lac, 75, route 201, Coteau-du-Lac, QC
When: Starts September 30
Cost: $15/adult
Reason to go: Perfect for both daytime and evening outings, this farm offers an intriguing blend of fun, fright, and food. Starting September 30, couples can go pumpkin picking and wander the corn maze from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm grows over 60 varieties of pumpkins and squash. That means you can select the perfect pumpkin for carving or decoration with your boo.
For those looking to venture out in the evening, the Sound & Light Maze offers a visual treat on October 7 and 8. The maze is lit up and decorated with Halloween props, but there are no jump scares to worry about. You can also enjoy a picnic on-site, either the Festi-Burger served with squash and carrot soup ($20.95), the spicy Chili-dog ($17.75), or the Festi-Dog paired with your choice of coleslaw ($16.50).
Thrill-seekers might want to aim for the Domaine Maudit & Animated Labyrinth evenings starting October 13. Designed for the bold and brave, these nights promise heart-pounding encounters with sinister characters and scenes reminiscent of horror movie classics. After the adrenaline rush, couples can wind down around a cozy fire in the picnic area with some popcorn, hot chocolate, and s'mores.