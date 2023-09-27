Montreal Is Getting A Halloween Pop-Up Bar With Spooky Drinks & Gothic Decor
Get in the spirit(s) of the season.🍸🖤
Montreal's nightlife is about to get a shade darker in October. Black Lagoon pop-up bar is setting up shop near Sauvé metro station. With a lineup of special Halloween drinks and an ambiance heavy with gothic undertones, it promises a bewitching experience. The mood is set, the cocktails are chilling, and the decor is skeleton chic.
The Black Lagoon celebrates the grim, garnished with a touch of goth and metal vibes. It's the perfect space to wear a costume and hang out with your ghoul friends.
Having first made a splash at Tales of Cocktail in New Orleans' legendary The Dungeon, Kelsey Ramage and Erin Hayes decided to bring their eerie vision to a wider audience. Their creation, Black Lagoon, made its debut in Toronto in 2021, attracting cocktail and Halloween lovers thirsting for more. Now, the ghoulish extravaganza is marking its presence in 18 cities globally, including destinations across the USA, Canada, Guadalajara, Paris, and, of course, Montreal.
Hayes expressed her excitement about the expansion and highlighted the duo's precise choice of cities and venues. Each locale is chosen for its the cocktail culture and appreciation of eerie vibes, ensuring visitors are transported into dark dimensions while experiencing a comforting touch of familiarity.
Montrealers can enjoy the haunted revelry at 132 Bar Vintage throughout October. And if the ambiance doesn't enchant you, the drinks certainly will.
Among the offerings this year are the "Hellfire Fizz,"a concoction blending Lot 40 Dark Oak Rye Whiskey with intriguing ingredients like carrot, turmeric, fresh lemon, and a splash of absinthe. "The Book of Blood" provides a sinister twist on the margarita, with smoky Montelobos Mezcal combined with fresh beet, lime juice, and the spicy notes of Giffard Pimente D’Espellette. Meanwhile, the "Death Rattle" promises a ghostly gulp with Ford’s Gin, paired with Lustau Brandy, pineapple and lime juice, and a hint of spiced oat orgeat.
The night might be dark and full of terrors, but at least the drinks are good. Bottoms up, Montreal!
Black Lagoon Pop-Up
Where: 132 Bar Vintage, 132, rue Fleury Ouest
When: October 1 to 31, 2023