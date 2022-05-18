Legault Brought Up The Possibility Of Sending More $$$ To Quebecers To Help With Inflation
"We'll have to look at it."
Gas prices keep going up. Does that mean Quebec will send another cheque to residents? "We'll have to look at it," is the answer Premier François Legault gave at a Tuesday press conference when asked about the possibility of the government stepping in to help with skyrocketing bills at the pump.
The premier referenced his government's controversial decision to send $500 to millions of Quebecers this year to help them deal with inflation.
His office also confirmed to Narcity Québec that additional help from the government is on the table, if not a sure thing.
"We continue to watch this closely. We see that prices continue to rise, especially gasoline," the premier's press attaché Ewan Sauves told MTL Blog's sister outlet. "If we need to give additional help to Quebecers, we will analyze that. In any case, we maintain that giving an amount to Quebecers is the best way to operate."
Legault insisted that he'd rather give money directly to the population than subsidize gas. The comment follows a proposal from the Parti québécois to cap the price of gas at $1.60/litre.
The premier claimed Tuesday that that would inevitably mean the government would have to subsidize fuel since it wouldn't be possible to "dictate" prices to oil companies. He also cited goals to reduce fuel consumption in the province.
The previously announced $500 payments are going to adult residents who made $100,000 or less in 2021. Smaller amounts will go to residents who made between $100,000 and $105,000.
Eligible Quebecers who filed their 2021 tax returns are supposed to get their payments by the end of May.