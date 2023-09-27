13 Food Bloggers Shared Their Top Montreal Restaurants & Their Faves Will Make You Hungry
Time to freshen up that foodie bucket list! 😍
Montreal's food scene is as diverse as it is delicious, offering a wide range of culinary experiences that prove exactly why we're one of the most renowned foodie cities across North America.
With so many must-try restaurants to choose from, it can be tough to know where to eat. So, when it comes to knowing the best restaurants in Montreal, who better to ask than the local food bloggers? Montreal foodies are practically at the forefront of exploring and sharing their insights into the city's best dining spots. We reached out to 13 Montreal food bloggers to discover their favourite restaurants, and their top picks will likely make you very hungry.
From hidden gems, new restaurants and food court faves to beloved classics, here's their expert guide to Montreal's top dining destinations.
The Most Trusted
When it comes to top-tier foodie content, Montreal's The Most Trusted is a go-to. The Instagram page is known for some of the cleanest cuts of Montreal's best bites — garnering nearly 35,000 followers, it's safe to say they know what they're talking about.
For the best Indian dosas, The Most Trusted recommends Dosa Pointe on rue Jean-Talon Ouest in Montreal's Parc-Ex. For those looking for an authentic Greek experience, the Montreal food experts suggested Christina's, claiming that the gyros and pastitsio are a total must-try.
For a satisfying bowl of pho, the IG account says that Pho Bang New York is a top spot. "Love their phos and the grilled beef plate. The marinade is something else," The Most Trusted told MTL Blog.
The page also gave a shout-out to some other mouthwatering spots including Damas, Pikliz, Foxy and Eva's for brunch.
Emilie Rossignol-Arts
The queen of foodie content on TikTok and Instagram herself shared top picks for eats across Montreal, and we are craving so many of these places already.
Emilie-Rossignol-Arts, who has garnered over 60,000 followers on TikTok and over 70,000 on Instagram, is the go-to person for anything Montreal-related. But, for the best spots to eat, Emilie had a lot to say about Satay Brothers. "I could eat their bao buns and papaya salad for the rest of my life," Emilie told MTL Blog. "I especially love the Atwater location during the summer."
Kazu is another favourite spot of Emilie's. "There's always a wait but it's so worth it," she said. Mhm, even food bloggers have to wait sometimes. For some must-try dishes, the content creator suggests the salmon rice bowl, the candied ginger or sake ice cream, describing it as "mind-blowing."
Barranco and Nikkei were last (but certainly not least) on the list. "Barranco has more laid-back food. Their ceviche has a sauce that makes me want to lick the plate," Emilie said. Same, girl. Same.
Mangiabene Boys
Mikado is one spot you'll catch the Mangiabene Boys at for a few of their fave sushi rolls, including the NDG, Paradise, Miss Saigon and the Chardonnay and Titanic choices. The page, which is run by Alessandro Rea and Michael Grande, has since gained nearly 20,000 followers, highlighting the city's hottest new openings, cozy cafés and of course, the best Italian restos in Montreal.
When it comes to a few other favourites, Rea and Grande told MTL Blog that Moccione is their go-to for any type of pasta. The Mangiabene Boys could not rave enough about this spot, saying the arancini and grilled calamari are a couple of their favourite dishes.
The schnitzel sandwich from McKiernan also got some major love, as did the tortilla soup and fried Baja tacos from La Tamalera as well as the Burger Tousignant and all-dressed hot dogs from Chez Tousignant.
Wassim A.K.
He's always on a quest for the best in Montreal and his top restos in the city are ones we definitely wanted to include on this list. The content creator and fellow foodie stold MTL Blog that Mahrousé should be on everyone's radar thanks to its Arabic desserts and pastries.
Boulangerie Pâtisserie Haddad in Cartierville is also a fave of Wassim's, mainly for authentic Lebanese manakish. If you do go for the Lebanese dish, Wassim suggests trying the kishik or lahm baajin options.
Joyo Burger in Montreal's Rosemont borough also got some major love, and considering they've got some of the best smash burgers in the city, it's no surprise it made Wassim's list. For an Indian twist, Mount Everest Masala on Mont-Royal Est is worth trying, Wassim said. "Their butter chicken is comfort food at its best."
As for his top pizza spot, Wassim told MTL Blog that Welldun Pizza in Verdun is definitely a top contender. "It’s a new place that just opened and their tomato sauce and thick crust dough are out of this world."
514Eats
After starting their Instagram page back in 2012, 514Eats, which is run by Adnan Albakri, has garnered over 20,000 followers. When it comes to some of their favourites, Albarki told MTL Blog that Park Restaurant is his go-to for upscale dining.
"Go for the modern, industrial zen décor and culinary artist/chef Antonio Park’s gorgeous sashimi platters using the freshest fish out there. The seven-course omakase menu is a must," 514Eats said.
The Monkland Tavern got some love as a fave neighbourhood hang, with Albakri highlighting their famous mac 'n cheese and market-fresh ingredients. For a more casual experience, Icehouse is a must-try according to 514Eats. "Go for the cabin atmosphere and enjoy chef Nick Hodge’s elevated but accessible take on Southern/Tex-Mex food. Don’t forget a pitcher of spiked lemonade on the side," they said.
Arthurs is also a go-to for Albakri, with many of its dishes including the Lox sandwich, latkes and syrniki pancakes reigning supreme. The Montreal food blogger also gave a shout-out to Olivia’s Authentic Chicken for a fast food option, as well as Mahrousé for its pastries, and Loïc for a sultry and sophisticated moment.
Zainab
Zainab, or as you may know her online as Zai.eats, quit her 9 to 5 to pursue being a Montreal foodie full-time, and it has paid off. The content creator has since gained nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, which first began as a recipe page.
When it comes to a few of her Montreal favourites, the food blogger had nothing but great things to say about Pushap. "This spot serves vegetable-based Indian curries and thalis as well as homemade sweets. But the star of Pushap is their samosas! Hands down, in my opinion, the best in all of Montreal and they’re only 12 for $9.. talk about a deal! They’ve also been in business for over 30 years! When I was kid, my mom used to be a Pushap lover as well," Zainab told MTL Blog.
L’usine de Spaghetti in Montreal's Old Port was another fave of hers and considering they offer an all-you-can-eat option, we aren't surprised. "This gem in the Old Port serves delicious and savoury family-style Italian food along with an all-you-can-eat salad bar (and bread baskets). The dishes are very affordable and the restaurant is decorated with gorgeous stone walls and wood accents," Zainab said.
For an affordable and quick bite downtown, Zainab recommends Antep Kabab. "Antep Kabab serves HUGE $10 Turkish Sandwiches that truly are mouth-watering. The space is a bit snug so I love having my meals to go!"
As for her fave café, Zai.eats said that Le Cafe Bomnal is at the top of her list. "My favourite items on their menus are the bingsoo (shredded ice), Tteokbokki (rice cake) and their honeycomb iced coffee. They’re also well known for their tasty macaroons! Also, this cafe has traditional Korean-style seating," Zainab told MTL Blog.
Charles Nguyen
Charles Nguyen, who operates the MTLCharles Instagram account, definitely knows Montreal's food scene like the back of his hand. Known for "bridging cultures with food, fashion and music," Charles had a ton of stellar recommendations for top spots across the city.
Charles suggests Café Les Bourrelets for breakfast, brunch and lunch, spearheaded by a Cordon Blue Chef. Dzo Vietnamese Restaurant & Bar also made the cut, known for its delish Vietnamese dishes to share and great drinks. "Try everything!" Charles told MTL Blog. However, if you want some specific dishes to try out, he recommends the Ga Chien Gon, Chem Chep Xao Dua, Goi Bo Tai Chanh, and Mixed Brochette Plate.
Bistro Amerigo was also a top spot, with the polpette di amerigo, pappardelle bolognese, and ghocchi funghi e ttrtufata standing as a few of Charles' favourite dishes. The Montreal food blogger also suggests KazaMaza, Restaurant Miran, MajesThé Bistro Bar, and La Belle Tonki.
MTL Food Buzz
Starting MTL Food Buzz back in 2017, Sabrina, who operates the popular Instagram food page, wanted an outlet to express her love and passion for all things food-related. Now, working as a full-time foodie, Sabrina shares the best of the best of Montreal with her 26,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 50,000 on TikTok, and these are a few of them.
When it comes to top restaurants for dinner, MTL Food Buzz recommends Manu Cornuto, Mirela's, Shay, Bloomfield, Gentile, September Surf, and Lucca, to name a few.
The Montreal food blogger also highlighted a number of must-try sweet spots across Montreal, including 40westt, which stands as MTL Food Buzz's top spot thanks to the restaurant's chocolate lava cake.
La Casina also got some love for its tiramisu, which MTL Food Buzz claims is the best they've had in Montreal. Other dessert shops they had to share were Decadent Dough, Guilt & Ivy, Iconoglace, and Doughnats.
NatachaEats
Known for being quite the "food connoisseur," NatachaEats is no stranger to Montreal's culinary scene. The Montreal food blogger shares content with her nearly 18,000 followers, where they discover the most popular (and delicious) spots to eat in Montreal.
For starters, Natacha raved about Hidden Fish for its sushi, as well as the Fesenjoon dish at Quartier Perse. The Pad Ka Prow at Pumpui and the birria tacos from Le Petit Vibe remain a couple of her other favourites across Montreal. A few other notable spots NatachaEats recommends include Mocionne, La Capital Tacos, Pizza Toni, and Mange Dans Mon Hood.
Niko Atsaidis
If you've fallen on Montreal food TikTok before, then you've definitely seen Niko Atsaidis. Known for his online content, which includes a notorious poutine battle, Atsaidis has a background in the food distribution business, so we definitely wanted his insight.
When it comes to Niko's top Montreal restaurants, the entrepreneur gave a shout-out to a few notable eateries across the city including La Panzeria, Lattuca BBQ, Moccione, Lester's Deli for smoked meat, Liverpool House and Place Carmin.
Zachary B — MTL Foodgasms
Zachary B is the mastermind behind Montreal's Instagram page MTL Foodgasms, which sheds light on some of the most mouthwatering dishes across the city. The food blogger didn't hesitate to share their faves, which include Triple Crown Dinette, especially when it comes to their Big Nasty, Mac 'n cheese and bourbon mule.
Satay Brothers also got a shout-out from Zachary, who raved about the Montreal restaurant's pork papaya salad, pork belly bao buns and fried chicken. Montreal's Jellyfish was also on MTL Foodgasms' list, with the avocado carpaccio, roselle, and beef ribs kimchi being among his favourite dishes.
Ma Poule Mouillée, which is known for its Portuguese chicken is a must-try according to Zachary, as is Pumpui and Pichai. "Two of Montreal's best and most authentic Thai places. Pumpui is more casual and food it is more hearty, Pichai slightly more refined and upper scale slightly but just as delicious and light and flavourful," Zachary told MTL Blog.
The food blogger couldn't leave things off with at least an honourable mention, which went to Icehouse. "I'd recommend the chicken tacos, mahi mahi tacos, popcorn shrimp and chicken wings! Amazing spot! My fiance and I always eat at new restaurants, we never go to the same place more than one to two times unless it's amazing amazing," he said.
Montreal Foodie Patrol
Montreal Foodie Patrol is run by two sisters eating their way through the city. With over 30,000 followers, it's safe to say that this page knows a thing or two about Montreal's food scene.
When asked for their top picks, Ratafia landed on top as the perfect date night spot known for its wines and innovative desserts. The IG page also recommended Elena for its pizza and Buvette Pompette for its "yummy charcuterie and wines in a friendly and laid-back atmosphere," MTL Foodie Patrol told MTL Blog.
The fresh veggie dish made with zucchini, basil and caviar at Bonheur d'Occasion was a major standout for the food bloggers, as is the cardamon latte from Café Chez Tea.
Eating MTL
EatingMTL also got in on the action, sharing their top spots to eat at across Montreal. La Station Organique was at the top of the list, with their bowls gaining some mad love from the Montreal food blogger.
"For lunch, I would probably have to say Parma Cafe," the IG page told MTL Blog. "Their monthly sandwiches are always so yummy and the truffle fries are always a must."
As for dinner, EatingMTL gave it to Le Cadet. "The ambiance and experience were fantastic every dish was better than the next. The calamari plate was out of this world with flavour," they said. And for a quick bite, the foodie recommends Pizza Toni, particularly the square slices.
