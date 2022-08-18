Westmount Is Getting An All-New Raw Bar & Grill With Fresh Oysters And Mouthwatering Steaks
A new Westmount restaurant is all about combining the glitz and glam of the city with Montreal's laid-back vibe. Guilt & Ivy opens in September and is the perfect place to celebrate a birthday, an anniversary or simply just celebrate life.
Located on Sherbrooke Street, in the heart of Westmount, Guilt & Ivy is a two-storey dining space with white brick walls and hanging ivy around every turn. The marble accents, oak floors and thick butcher block tables add the oomph that you'd expect from a destination in one of Montreal's most high-end neighbourhoods.
The menu comprises a raw bar and grill serving fresh oysters, seafood towers and ribeye steak sharing platters. As you enter, you'll be greeted with a display of fresh daily catches.
Menu items will range from $20 bites to $150 tomahawk steaks for those looking to get a little decadent.
There's even a private chef's table in the kitchen for an exclusive dining experience.
The drinks menu is just as special with a heavy focus on champagne and wines.
Don't be surprised to see fridges with luxury names, like Insignia, Caymus and Dom Perignon Luminous.
A curated cocktail list accompanies each of the items on the food menu for a perfect pairing and each table will be offered bottle service to take their night to the next level.
Guilt & Ivy is another creation from the team behind Old Montreal's Sea Salt and Aqua Farina restaurants. The team is led by Matt Coolen, who has a background in Vancouver nightlife and is bringing a bit of that laid-back vibe to Montreal.
"It was important for us to make a menu that was accessible on a daily basis for the neighborhood," said Coolen.
"You can feel as comfortable coming by after work for a salad or an amazing burger with your family, as you would getting dressed up on a Saturday night, and having the perfect steak with some lobster tails and bottle of champagne."
Guilt & Ivy
Price: 💸💸
Where: 4922, rue Sherbrooke, Westmount
When: Opens in September
