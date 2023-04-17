Montreal's Comiccon Has Unveiled Some Of This Year's Star Guests, Including Christina Ricci
*Snap, snap*
Get ready to embrace your dark side — not only is part of the Addams Family creeping into this year's Montreal Comiccon lineup, but so are some Star Wars favourites. The convention guest list will feature stars from television hits, like Wednesday and The Mandalorian.
Between July 14 and 16 at the Palais des Congrès, you could meet the bewitching Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in The Addams Family and Marilyn Thornhill in the recent Netflix reboot. Or you might cross paths with Giancarlo Esposito, of villainous Moff Gideon fame in The Mandalorian. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who brings Captain Carson Teva to life in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett will also join the line-up.
Other notable personalities set to attend are Stephen Amell, the bow-slinging hero from Arrow, John DiMaggio, the voice of lovable but sarcastic Bender from Futurama, and professional wrestling legend Kurt Angle.
Fans of the popular series Smallville will have the opportunity to meet Laura Vandervoort (Kara Kent), Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang), Erica Durance (Lois Lane), Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) and Tom Welling (Clark Kent).
All of the celebs will be available for photo ops and autograph signings, so you can meet your idols up close and personal.
Comic book aficionados can look forward to meeting artists Greg Capulla (Spawn, Batman), Ed Brisson (Predator, Old Man Logan), George Jeanty (Bishop: The Last X-Man), Michael Golden (co-creator of Rogue, Micronauts), Mike Grell (Green Arrow: The Longbow Hunters), Rags Morales (Identity Crisis, Batman Confidential), Arthur Suydam (Marvel Zombies, The Walking Dead), among others.
Tickets are already available online, with one-day entry priced between $31 and $50, and three-day passes starting at $95. The full VIP experience with priority access for admission, photo ops and autographs, along with exclusive swag is on early bird special for $269 until July 9.
More Montreal Comiccon guests and events will be announced later this season.
Montreal Comiccon 2023
When: July 14 to 16
Where: Palais des Congrès, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle