Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

One Of The Quebec Women Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Cocaine Is Publishing A Book

The other is going to be the subject of a new docuseries.

Senior Editor
Mélina Roberge.

Mélina Roberge.

@melina___rob | Instagram

Isabelle Lagacé and Mélina Roberge made international headlines as the "cocaine babes" from Quebec with their arrest aboard a cruise ship in Australia in 2016. Convicted of attempting to smuggle drugs into the country, Roberge was released from an Australian prison in 2021 after serving over four years of an eight-year sentence.

Now back in Quebec, she's set to share her story in a new book due out this September. Its title is Sans Filtre — unfiltered.

"The lesson learned is far greater than the story itself and I wanted to take the chance to tell it in my own words," she wrote in a July 31 announcement posted to Instagram.

"I am so grateful and excited to finally be able to share with you the five years that changed the course of my life."

Roberge co-wrote the book with Journal de Montréal crime reporter Claudia Berthiaume, with whom Roberge said she had become good friends.

Sans Filtre will hit the market on September 14.

Meanwhile, an upcoming documentary is set to focus on Lagacé. The series, titled Cocaine, Prison & Likes: Isabelle's True Story, will premiere on Crave in December.

In a July 12 press release, Crave says Lagacé will "[detail] how she became a mule for an international drug trafficking network."

"The world media labelled Isabelle as a major drug dealer. After serving her sentence, she returned to Canada completely transformed by her experience," Bell Media Vice President of Content Development and Programming Suzanne Landry said in the release.

Landry said audiences are in for a "stranger-than-fiction story."

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...