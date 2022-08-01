One Of The Quebec Women Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Cocaine Is Publishing A Book
The other is going to be the subject of a new docuseries.
Isabelle Lagacé and Mélina Roberge made international headlines as the "cocaine babes" from Quebec with their arrest aboard a cruise ship in Australia in 2016. Convicted of attempting to smuggle drugs into the country, Roberge was released from an Australian prison in 2021 after serving over four years of an eight-year sentence.
Now back in Quebec, she's set to share her story in a new book due out this September. Its title is Sans Filtre — unfiltered.
"The lesson learned is far greater than the story itself and I wanted to take the chance to tell it in my own words," she wrote in a July 31 announcement posted to Instagram.
"I am so grateful and excited to finally be able to share with you the five years that changed the course of my life."
Roberge co-wrote the book with Journal de Montréal crime reporter Claudia Berthiaume, with whom Roberge said she had become good friends.
Sans Filtre will hit the market on September 14.
Meanwhile, an upcoming documentary is set to focus on Lagacé. The series, titled Cocaine, Prison & Likes: Isabelle's True Story, will premiere on Crave in December.
In a July 12 press release, Crave says Lagacé will "[detail] how she became a mule for an international drug trafficking network."
"The world media labelled Isabelle as a major drug dealer. After serving her sentence, she returned to Canada completely transformed by her experience," Bell Media Vice President of Content Development and Programming Suzanne Landry said in the release.
Landry said audiences are in for a "stranger-than-fiction story."