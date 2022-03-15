Over Half Of Quebecers Plan To Keep Social Distancing Even If They Don't Have To
And 62% still support the vaccine passport, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
This very well may have been the longest two years of our lives. Remember when the thought of socially distancing for two weeks had everybody in a tizzy? There's no way we could have imagined that this particular moment in history would be as intense as it has been.
Now, as we enter a new spring, restrictions are lifting, and everything is slowly returning to "normal" (whatever that even means in a post-COVID context), many Quebecers are reluctant to give up the habits made during the pandemic.
In the aftermath of trucker convoys in Ottawa and Quebec City, it may be easy to think that everyone in Quebec is fed up with COVID-19 restrictions. But the data tells us that this isn't actually true.
According to a recent Angus Reid Institute (ARI) survey, more than one in four Quebecers (28%) believe that restrictions are being lifted too early, while nearly the same amount (30%) say that lifting restrictions are coming late. The remaining 42% of Quebecers think this is a good time to ease off restrictions.
Despite this, most Quebecers still support COVID-19 preventative measures. Nearly three in four (72%) people in the province are still on board with wearing masks indoors while in public, and 62% support the use of a vaccine passport.
Regardless of the government's mandates, many Quebecers still intend to keep up their pandemic-conscious habits once restrictions are officially lifted. 57% of Quebecers polled said they are likely to keep up social distancing, while 47% will continue to avoid large groups of people.
While 62% say they'll continue sanitizing their hands, only 40% say they will avoid shaking hands and hugging people. The travel bug has clearly bitten Quebecers: only 27% say they'll continue to avoid international travel, despite the fact that COVID-19 remains a very real issue in many parts of the world.
ARI reached 2,550 Canadians, including 555 Quebecers, for the survey.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.