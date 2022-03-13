The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Predicting Spring Temperatures Of Up To 15 C This Week
Hallelujah. 🙌
There may still be snow on the ground, but it looks like spring could be on its way to the 514!
According to The Weather Network's 7-day Montreal weather forecast, we can expect temperatures of up to 15 degrees this week.
Between the numerous snowstorms and freezing temperatures lately, this feels like a little treat from Mother Nature.
The week of March 14 to 20 is predicted to have above-zero highs every day, which means we may finally be able to start putting our winter jackets away.
The hottest day of the week (in more ways than one) is going to be Thursday, aka St. Patrick's Day, when we could see a balmy high of 15 degrees.
So, now that bars in Montreal can go back to normal closing times, you can make the most of this Irish holiday. Make sure to pack an umbrella with you though, because as typical spring weather in Montreal goes, we may be getting warmer temperatures, but they won't come without a little rain.
And speaking of a little rain on our parade, if you plan to head to the Montreal St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday, it unfortunately won't be as warm as Thursday — and it'll be just as rainy, if not more so. But hey, we still finally get to attend a parade that's been cancelled for the last two years, so let's take what we can get, right?
Then, spring officially begins as of March 20! So hopefully it's only up from here.
