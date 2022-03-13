Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal weather

The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Predicting Spring Temperatures Of Up To 15 C This Week

Hallelujah. 🙌

Montreal skyline.
Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

There may still be snow on the ground, but it looks like spring could be on its way to the 514!

According to The Weather Network's 7-day Montreal weather forecast, we can expect temperatures of up to 15 degrees this week.

Between the numerous snowstorms and freezing temperatures lately, this feels like a little treat from Mother Nature.

The Weather Network

The week of March 14 to 20 is predicted to have above-zero highs every day, which means we may finally be able to start putting our winter jackets away.

The hottest day of the week (in more ways than one) is going to be Thursday, aka St. Patrick's Day, when we could see a balmy high of 15 degrees.

So, now that bars in Montreal can go back to normal closing times, you can make the most of this Irish holiday. Make sure to pack an umbrella with you though, because as typical spring weather in Montreal goes, we may be getting warmer temperatures, but they won't come without a little rain.

And speaking of a little rain on our parade, if you plan to head to the Montreal St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday, it unfortunately won't be as warm as Thursday — and it'll be just as rainy, if not more so. But hey, we still finally get to attend a parade that's been cancelled for the last two years, so let's take what we can get, right?

Then, spring officially begins as of March 20! So hopefully it's only up from here.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...