Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
severe thunderstorm watch

Parts Of Quebec Are Under A Severe Thunderstorm Watch & Rainfall Warning

The watch covers areas to the north, south and west of Montreal.

Senior Editor
A storm approaches a lakeside beach in Quebec.

A storm approaches a lakeside beach in Quebec.

Juliedeshaies | Dreamstime

Environment Canada has put several areas of Quebec under a severe thunderstorm watch ahead of showersexpected across much of the province beginning Sunday. It has also issued a rainfall warning for municipalities on the North Shore of the Saint Lawrence River near Montreal.

Those areas, including Saint-Jérome, Joliette and Mascouche, could get between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain between Monday and Tuesday, according to Envirocan.

The areas touched by the thunderstorm watch include southwestern Montérégie, the Laurentides and Outaouais regions. The federal weather agency says possible incoming storms could produce "strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

In Gatineau, Environment Canada says a severe thunderstorm — if it manifests — could bring wind gust speeds of up to 90 km/h, "nickel size hail" and "heavy downpours with rainfall amounts up to 50 mm."

Areas of Quebec under a severe thunderstorm watch (yellow) and rainfall warning (red).Areas of Quebec under a severe thunderstorm watch (yellow) and rainfall warning (red).Environment Canada

The Montreal area is not covered by the watch but could also see thunderstorms beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing past 8 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s until 9 p.m.

The showers come after a days-long period of heat topping 30 C. A return to more regular springtime weather could be on the way.

Environment Canada forecasts a mix of sun, rain and thunderstorms with a high of 26 C in Montreal Monday before temperatures dip back into the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps could climb as high as 27 C by the weekend.

The rainfall and thunder starting Sunday could be preparation for a stormy month ahead. The Farmer's Almanac predicts a June full of rainy days culminating in some potentially intense storms between June 20 and 23 — not exactly the mostly COVID-19-restriction-free summer kickoff Montrealers may have hoped for.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...