Parts Of Quebec Are Under A Severe Thunderstorm Watch & Rainfall Warning
The watch covers areas to the north, south and west of Montreal.
Environment Canada has put several areas of Quebec under a severe thunderstorm watch ahead of showersexpected across much of the province beginning Sunday. It has also issued a rainfall warning for municipalities on the North Shore of the Saint Lawrence River near Montreal.
Those areas, including Saint-Jérome, Joliette and Mascouche, could get between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain between Monday and Tuesday, according to Envirocan.
The areas touched by the thunderstorm watch include southwestern Montérégie, the Laurentides and Outaouais regions. The federal weather agency says possible incoming storms could produce "strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."
In Gatineau, Environment Canada says a severe thunderstorm — if it manifests — could bring wind gust speeds of up to 90 km/h, "nickel size hail" and "heavy downpours with rainfall amounts up to 50 mm."
Areas of Quebec under a severe thunderstorm watch (yellow) and rainfall warning (red).Environment Canada
The Montreal area is not covered by the watch but could also see thunderstorms beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing past 8 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s until 9 p.m.
The showers come after a days-long period of heat topping 30 C. A return to more regular springtime weather could be on the way.
Environment Canada forecasts a mix of sun, rain and thunderstorms with a high of 26 C in Montreal Monday before temperatures dip back into the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps could climb as high as 27 C by the weekend.
The rainfall and thunder starting Sunday could be preparation for a stormy month ahead. The Farmer's Almanac predicts a June full of rainy days culminating in some potentially intense storms between June 20 and 23 — not exactly the mostly COVID-19-restriction-free summer kickoff Montrealers may have hoped for.
