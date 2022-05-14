The Quebec Weather Forecast For June Is Out & Montrealers Won't Be Too Happy
At least the end of June is looking up! ⛈🌤
While the Quebec weather gave us some lovely spring days, we still won't forgive it for bringing in 15 centimetres of snow less than a month ago. Mhm, remember that?
With that in the past, summer in Quebec is now inching closer and closer and while a hot and sunny June would've been just dandy, that isn't what's in store for the 514.
The Farmer's Almanac shared its Quebec weather predictions for June 2022 and things aren't looking too great.
The Quebec region is expected to get some rainy days between June 1 and June 3. However, the Farmer's Almanac predicts "fair skies" to follow.
The Quebec Weather should remain relatively fair between June 4 and June 7.
According to The Weather Network, Montreal experiences temperatures ranging between 20 to 23 degrees Celsius during this time, so warm days are definitely expected ahead.
As the month of June progresses, Montrealers will find themselves less happy with Mother Nature (although if there's anyone who should be upset it's most certainly her).
June 8 to June 11 will be pretty thundery as "big thunderstorms rumble across the region, then turning fair," the Farmer's Almanac stated.
The rain will continue well into the month as the showery weather will spread relatively fast from the west, which luckily for the Quebec are will be "followed by clear skies."
June 16 to June 19 will bring Quebec some pleasant days, however, the rain will pay the province a visit shortly after.
Now is when things take a turn for the, well....worst.
Between June 20 and June 23, Quebec is expected to experience dangerous thunderstorms so strong that they may even be capable of producing "hail, high winds, and even an isolated tornado or two to sweep across the region."
Uh, excuse me? An isolated what now? And possibly two of 'em? No, thanks.
Luckily for Montrealers, the Quebec region will finally start to clear up just in time for Saint Jean Baptiste Day.
The weather will stay very hot up until June 27 with many days reaching high temperatures within the 30 to 35 Celsius range. Now there's the summer Montreal is familiar with!
While temps will remain fair, per the Farmer's Almanac, June 28 to 30 can be a bit thundery with a solid "fair" ending to the month.
