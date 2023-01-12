Search on MTL Blog

Pizza Hut Is Reviving Its Epic 'Big New Yorker' Pie, But Canada Won't Get A Slice Of The Action

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​An XL slice from the "Big New Yorker." Right: The entrance to a Pizza Hut.

First Taco Bell, and now Pizza Hut. Once again, Quebec has been cut out of a scrumptious fast food option from a chain that operates on both sides of the border.

Pizza Hut announced on January 11 that it has decided to bring back the "Big New Yorker," a pie of epic proportions that last graced pie lovers' plates in the late '90s. But, for now, the 16-incher is only available in the U.S. — sorry, Canada.

Despite the absence of the XL pizza from menus for two decades, fans have been petitioning the company in recent months to bring back the NY-style pie.

"The company has seen everything from social media accounts dedicated to its hopeful return, Reddit threads and even a Change.org petition with thousands of signatures to bring the pizza back," according to a release announcing the return of the pie that's 30% bigger than the chain's large pizza.

"The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts™ and Detroit-Style pizza," said Pizza Hut's Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Morgan.

The new pie comes with double pepperoni, or a choose-your-own topping, cut into six foldable slices with a crispy crust. It will be sold for $13.99 USD as of February 1, and only for a limited time.

But if you're already planning a Trader Joe's run, maybe you can fuel up on some pizza along the way.

