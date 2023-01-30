Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet Has Resigned & Continues To Deny Any Wrongdoing
He recently faced a second accusation of sexual misconduct.
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, has tendered his resignation to the Vatican, according to reports from the Canadian Press. This comes just a week after a second woman came forward with allegations against Ouellet, who continues to deny any wrongdoing.
The stated reason for his resignation was his age, according to the Journal de Montréal. At the time of his stepping down, Ouellet was three years older than the retirement age for bishops, which is set at 75.
While serving as Archbishop of Quebec, Ouellet faced and denied allegations of sexual misconduct as part of a larger class-action lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Quebec that represented over 100 alleged survivors of sexual assault.
The Vatican ruled last year that there were insufficient grounds for the accusations, according to the Canadian Press. Ouellet then chose to sue his accuser for defamation, seeking $100,000 in compensatory damages.
On January 30, Ouellet's replacement was named by the Vatican: American Bishop Robert Francis Prevost will succeed Ouellet in the Dicastery for Bishops, which is the department within the Roman Curia that presides over the selection of new bishops.
Prior to Ouellet's resignation, he was considered among the potential successors to Pope Francis, according to a report by the CBC.
If you require resources or assistance surrounding sexual assault in Quebec, the CAVAC helpline is available 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-532-2822. Other crisis lines and 24/7 options can be found at The Lifeline Canada. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.