Quebec Comedian Philippe Bond Withdraws From Public Life Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Bond has now deactivated his Facebook and website.
Philippe Bond is stepping away from 'public life' after an article published by La Presse reported sexual assault allegations against the comedian by several women.
The article was published early Thursday morning and Bond was quick to respond. The Quebec comedian took to his Instagram to share his thoughts regarding the allegations, stating that he "does not recognize the person described in the article."
"Following the article in La Presse that appeared today, I am appalled by what I just read. I do not recognize the person described in this article," Bond wrote.
Philippe went on to say that he would be stepping away from public life out of respect for those who work or have worked closely with him and to avoid answering questions from journalists.
"Out of respect for my collaborators and my employers who have worked with me for years and because I want to avoid having to answer questions from journalists, I am withdrawing from everything, from public life as well as from radio and shows."
Bond, who reigns from Laval, Quebec, also described his worries regarding what his family will now have to go through amid the sexual misconduct allegations.
"I have to protect and take care of my relatives but above all, I have to be there for my children and my wife. Thinking about what they will have to go through with me is very upsetting because there is nothing more important to me than them," the comedian finished.
Bond's Facebook page and website have been deactivated and all content from his Instagram with the exception of his statement has been totally deleted.
The comedian was scheduled to perform a handful of shows throughout Quebec. However, Evenko has completely swiped any and all performances by Bond. In fact, search results for Philippe Bond on Evenko's website bring up an empty page.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.