This Quebec Castle Makes Us Want To Say 'F**k It' & Sell Our Soul To The Devil To Buy It
"BRB... hibernating in my Tuscan-style château all winter."
Have you ever seen a mansion and thought, "F**k it. I'd sell my soul to the devil to be able to afford that place"? Cue this Italian château-style home for sale in Quebec's Laurentians region.
It's less than an hour's drive from Montreal in Ville de Sainte-Adèle but looks like it belongs in the orchards of Tuscany.
ENGEL & VÖLKERS MONTRÉAL - Chomedey
The Riverdale Estate is regal, charming and perched behind an 86-acre mountain, according to real estate broker Julie St-Laurent.
ENGEL & VÖLKERS MONTRÉAL - Chomedey
It's listed for a cool $3,875,000, which is only out of your price range if you refuse to bargain with a demon.
ENGEL & VÖLKERS MONTRÉAL - Chomedey
Luxury real estate brokerage Engel & Völkers Montréal - Chomedy describes the property as a "magnificent jewel" in the listing.
ENGEL & VÖLKERS MONTRÉAL - Chomedey
In addition to its abundant windows, the house has a five-car garage, three balconies, a theatre room and a wine cellar.
ENGEL & VÖLKERS MONTRÉAL - Chomedey
It also has its own in-ground pool surrounded by natural stones and a waterfall and a private lake.
ENGEL & VÖLKERS MONTRÉAL - Chomedey
There are three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms.
ENGEL & VÖLKERS MONTRÉAL - Chomedey
That means there aren't a ton of guest rooms in this elegant mansion, but it's kind of for the best — this place is ideal for getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city as you lock yourself away in your very own castle.
Tuscan Castle In The Laurentians
ENGEL & VÖLKERS MONTRÉAL - Chomedey
Price: $3,875,000
Address: 1681, rue de la Seigneurie Sainte-Adèle, QC
Description: This Tuscan château-style mansion is so nice, you'll be dreaming up ways to buy it so you can escape there for the winter... or summer... or spring... or fall. Okay, the whole damn year.
- Vineyard Château Taillefer Lafon In Laval Lets You Live Your Royal ... ›
- This Airbnb 'Chateau' Hidden In Old Montreal Has Enough Room ... ›
- There's A Whole Seaside Castle For Sale In Quebec's Gaspésie ... ›