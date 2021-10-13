quebec houses for sale
This Quebec Castle Makes Us Want To Say 'F**k It' & Sell Our Soul To The Devil To Buy It

"BRB... hibernating in my Tuscan-style château all winter."

Have you ever seen a mansion and thought, "F**k it. I'd sell my soul to the devil to be able to afford that place"? Cue this Italian château-style home for sale in Quebec's Laurentians region.

It's less than an hour's drive from Montreal in Ville de Sainte-Adèle but looks like it belongs in the orchards of Tuscany.

The Riverdale Estate is regal, charming and perched behind an 86-acre mountain, according to real estate broker Julie St-Laurent.

It's listed for a cool $3,875,000, which is only out of your price range if you refuse to bargain with a demon.

Luxury real estate brokerage Engel & Völkers Montréal - Chomedy describes the property as a "magnificent jewel" in the listing.

In addition to its abundant windows, the house has a five-car garage, three balconies, a theatre room and a wine cellar.

It also has its own in-ground pool surrounded by natural stones and a waterfall and a private lake.

There are three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms.

That means there aren't a ton of guest rooms in this elegant mansion, but it's kind of for the best — this place is ideal for getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city as you lock yourself away in your very own castle.

Price: $3,875,000

Address: 1681, rue de la Seigneurie Sainte-Adèle, QC

Description: This Tuscan château-style mansion is so nice, you'll be dreaming up ways to buy it so you can escape there for the winter... or summer... or spring... or fall. Okay, the whole damn year.

View Here

