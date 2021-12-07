Quebec Is Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine 3rd Dose Eligibility
Including health workers, people with a chronic illness and those who are pregnant.
The majority of eligible Quebecers have already received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine this year. Now, Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced at a press conference that eligibility for the third dose is being expanded to a larger percentage of the population.
Following the new recommendations from the Comité sur l'immunisation du Québec (CIQ), as stated on the provincial government's website, third doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Quebec are now being offered to:
- "Workers in the health and social services network in contact with users"
- People in isolated and remote communities
- Adults living with a chronic disease or health problem that increases their risk of complications from COVID-19
- Pregnant women
Dubé said that these additional groups correspond to "a million" people.
The government will also soon be making people aged 60 and older eligible for a booster dose, but as of right now, they'll have to wait until 2022.
"If we can accelerate the vaccination of 60 to 69-year-olds before January, we will do so," Dubé said.
The government recommends a third dose six months after the last dose, but the health minister reassured Quebecers about the immunity provided by the vaccine.
"You don't turn into a pumpkin after the 181st day, the protection is still very good," the health minister said in French.
During the press conference, the government also announced that in terms of holiday gatherings in Quebec this year, as many as 20 vaccinated people will be allowed to attend as of December 23.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.