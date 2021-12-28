Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

Here's When You Can Book A 3rd Vaccine Dose In Quebec If You're 18+

You'll be able to book your appointment on Clic Santé.

Here's When You Can Book A 3rd Vaccine Dose In Quebec If You're 18+
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Good news, fellow Quebecers. If you've been patiently waiting for your third vaccine dose appointment in Quebec, it's going to be sooner than you expected.

As announced during a press conference on December 28, the federal government is rapidly expanding the list of individuals who can receive a booster shot in Quebec.

In January, the general population of adults aged 18 and up are going to be able to book their third dose appointment, according to a calendar posted to Premier François Legault's Instagram.

Depending on your age, here's when you are able to book your third dose:

  • January 4: 55 years and up
  • January 6: 50 years and up
  • January 10: 45 years and up
  • January 12: 40 years and up
  • January 14: 35 years and up
  • January 17: 30 years and up
  • January 19: 25 years and up
  • January 21: 18 years and up

The Government of Quebec's website states that a "vaccine booster dose is recommended three months or more after the last dose for the following adults in order of priority:

  • "Residents in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs)
  • "People living in private seniors' residences (RPA)
  • "People living in settings with a high percentage of vulnerable older adults such as intermediate and family-type resources (RI-RTF), as well as certain religious communities
  • "Health and social services workers of all ages, including employees of social organization in the health and social services sector, health workers in the private sector and other health workers (social economy companies providing home services, palliative care, etc.)
  • "First responders and workers from public security (police services, fire services, emergency call centers, correctional services and civil protection)
  • "Childcare and school staff (including elementary school, high school, Cégep, profesionnel, university, etc.)
  • "Inspectors in the agriculture, fisheries and food sector as well as slaughterhouse staff
  • "Residents of isolated or remote communities
  • "People on dialysis, with a weakened immune system or living with a chronic illness as well as whose situation or state of health increases the risk of complications
  • "Pregnant women of all ages
  • "People age 60 and older
  • "Caregivers
  • "People age 18 to 59"

This means that if you fit any of the criteria listed above "people age 18 to 59," you should be able to book a booster shot appointment on Clic Santé before January 4, as stated by Health Minister Christian Dubé during Tuesday's press conference.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Some Quebec Essential Workers Who Test Positive Will Be Able To Keep Working

"In certain cases," Dubé said.

François Legault | Facebook

Amid skyrocketing numbers of cases and an increasing strain on the health network, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that the government will begin allowing Quebec essential workers, including health care workers and employees from other essential fields, to continue working even if they test positive for COVID-19.

Dubé said the extraordinary measure would only be allowed "in certain cases" according to a "priority list and risk management" strategy. The government, he said, will release more details in the coming days.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Will Start Giving Out Third Doses To 18 To 59-Year-Olds In January

According to Dubé.

@christian.dube.sante | Instagram

On December 28, Health Minister Christian Dubé held a press conference to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, which isn't exactly all sunshine and rainbows at the moment.

Quebec reported 12,833 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, shattering the previous record of 9,397 new cases reported on December 23. The province also tallied 702 total hospitalizations, a net increase of 88 in 24 hours.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Reported 88 More Hospitalizations & Over 12k New COVID-19 Cases — A New Record

It shatters the last record, which was only a few days old.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec reported 12,833 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 28 — the most ever reported in the province over the course of the pandemic, shattering a record set less than a week earlier when officials reported 9,397 new cases on December 23.

There were a total of 702 hospitalizations recorded in the Tuesday report, a net increase of 88. Of those, 115 are in the intensive care unit, a net increase of six.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Announced A COVID-19 Press Conference As Cases & Hospitalizations Go Up 'Rapidly'

The eve of 2022 feels a lot like 2020...

@christian.dube.sante | Instagram

Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a 1 p.m. press conference on Tuesday, December 28* to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Quebec. The government's pandemic management point person, Daniel Paré, and National Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda will also be in attendance, according to a media advisory.

UPDATE: For updates from the press conference, refer to this article and this article.

Keep Reading Show less