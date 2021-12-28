Here's When You Can Book A 3rd Vaccine Dose In Quebec If You're 18+
You'll be able to book your appointment on Clic Santé.
Good news, fellow Quebecers. If you've been patiently waiting for your third vaccine dose appointment in Quebec, it's going to be sooner than you expected.
As announced during a press conference on December 28, the federal government is rapidly expanding the list of individuals who can receive a booster shot in Quebec.
In January, the general population of adults aged 18 and up are going to be able to book their third dose appointment, according to a calendar posted to Premier François Legault's Instagram.
Depending on your age, here's when you are able to book your third dose:
- January 4: 55 years and up
- January 6: 50 years and up
- January 10: 45 years and up
- January 12: 40 years and up
- January 14: 35 years and up
- January 17: 30 years and up
- January 19: 25 years and up
- January 21: 18 years and up
The Government of Quebec's website states that a "vaccine booster dose is recommended three months or more after the last dose for the following adults in order of priority:
- "Residents in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs)
- "People living in private seniors' residences (RPA)
- "People living in settings with a high percentage of vulnerable older adults such as intermediate and family-type resources (RI-RTF), as well as certain religious communities
- "Health and social services workers of all ages, including employees of social organization in the health and social services sector, health workers in the private sector and other health workers (social economy companies providing home services, palliative care, etc.)
- "First responders and workers from public security (police services, fire services, emergency call centers, correctional services and civil protection)
- "Childcare and school staff (including elementary school, high school, Cégep, profesionnel, university, etc.)
- "Inspectors in the agriculture, fisheries and food sector as well as slaughterhouse staff
- "Residents of isolated or remote communities
- "People on dialysis, with a weakened immune system or living with a chronic illness as well as whose situation or state of health increases the risk of complications
- "Pregnant women of all ages
- "People age 60 and older
- "Caregivers
- "People age 18 to 59"
This means that if you fit any of the criteria listed above "people age 18 to 59," you should be able to book a booster shot appointment on Clic Santé before January 4, as stated by Health Minister Christian Dubé during Tuesday's press conference.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
